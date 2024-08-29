Deal alert! One of 2024's best Mini LED TVs has had its price slashed

If you're in the market for a high-performance TV that won't drain your funds as much as the one of the best OLED there’s good news – we've spotted a cracking deal that should be on your radar. The Hisense 65U8NQTUK (a TV that impressed us in our review ), has just hit its lowest price ever since its launch back in April.

Right now, you can snag this 65-inch Mini LED marvel for just £1499 at Amazon and Currys. That's a whopping £300 off its original launch price of £1799 earlier this year, and the lowest price it's been listed at to date. For a TV that's not even six months old, this is a deal that's hard to ignore.

But why should you care? Well, when we put the Hisense U8N through its paces in our testing rooms, it left quite an impression, delivering a solid performance that punches well above its weight class, especially at this new price point.

Hisense 65U8NQTUK Mini LED Smart TV was £1,799 now £1,499 at Amazon (save £300) Hisense's stunning 65U8NQTUK Mini LED TV serves up flagship-adjacent performance for a very palatable price – especially with this recent price drop. With a bright screen, solid upscaling performance, gaming smarts, and more, there's plenty to love here.

One of the U8N’s standout features is its fantastic upscaling capabilities. Whether you're watching 1080p content or streaming shows, this TV does an excellent job of sharpening the image without losing the original source’s character or realism. It's a neat trick that makes even older content look fresh and vibrant on its 4K Mini LED panel.

The U8N also impressed us with its balanced picture – once properly set up. While it may require a bit of tweaking in the settings menu, the end result is a natural-looking image that retains plenty of detail in both bright and dark scenes. The TV's high peak brightness (a claimed 3000 nits) means that can also serve up impressive HDR performance, making high-contrast scenes really pop.

Gamers will appreciate the U8N's solid specs too, thanks to its support for console-ready 4K/120Hz gaming, and there’s even 4K/144Hz on the cards for PC gamers to enjoy, along with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for a smoother, more fluid gaming experience.

It's worth noting that while the U8N may not quite match the perfect blacks of OLED TVs, it comes impressively close for a Mini LED set. At this price point, it offers a compelling alternative for those who want high brightness and strong contrast, without stepping up to more expensive OLED models. It also supports a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, ensuring you're covered no matter what content you're watching.

In short, if you've been eyeing up a premium TV upgrade (but baulked at the prices), this Hisense U8N deal might just be the ticket. At £1499, it's offering flagship-adjacent performance at a decidedly more palatable price. Don't wait too long, though – deals this good on TVs this new don't tend to stick around for long.

