VPI is now making face shields in addition to hand sanitiser – and you can help

It's only eight days since New Jersey turntable firm VPI downed tools on its high-end decks in order to manufacture and distribute free hand sanitiser to locals – and 25 days since it announced the deliciously lavish VPI Vanquish.

That deck is just one of the models no longer in current production, however, as the family-run company is now dedicating all of its manufacturing efforts towards fighting COVID-19.

In addition to hand sanitiser, VPI is now making face shields, intubator hoods (pictured top) and 3D printed parts for ventilators. And you can donate to help, if you like.

In a press release, VPI explains the production behind its face shields. "The team took the clear plastic covers from VPI brochures to use as visors and then applied packaging foam as forehead strips. Ingeniously, VPI’s designers have used turntable drive belts as headbands. Over 100 face masks have been delivered to local hospitals," it states.

The firm has also turned to its local 3D printing partner (VPI turntables are renowned for their 3D-printed tonearms) to create specialist parts for hospital ventilators. VPI president Mat Weisfeld appealed to his suppliers for help in providing the clear plastic that is necessary for making intubation hoods but currently in short supply. His appeal was successful and the clear plastic he received allowed VPI to create intubation hoods for local hospitals.

While VPI is providing these items free of charge, and plans to continue doing so as long as possible, it is also accepting donations that will go towards the expenses of the making and distributing of 30ml hand sanitiser, face shields, aerosol boxes and intubation hoods.

"Donations are not necessary but greatly appreciated in our fight together against COVID-19," the company website reads.

On Sunday, VPI reassured Facebook followers looking to help that "the best answer is to stay home and listen to your VPI table!" And we have to say we agree.

