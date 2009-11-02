So what exactly is it? Well, chumby is about the size of a grapefruit, and takes your favourite parts of the internet and delivers them in "a familiar, always on, always fresh format" via a series of widgets.

Essentially, it's a portable device that connects to a wi-fi network and can stream music, photos, podcasts and internet radio stations from your PC or the web.

It has a catalgue of more than 1200 widgets, including Facebook Status and Twitter, so you can follow family and friends on both social networking sites.

Works with wi-fi

Just plug in your chumby, connect to your wireless network and use your computer to create a line-up of favourites from those 1200 widgets in 30 different categories.

Chumby measures 13cm wide, 10cm tall and 8cm deep, and comes in a soft casing with a variety of colours: black, blue, latte and pearl. What's more, chumby owners can decorate their pride and joy with the included chumby 'charms'.

Powered by the Linux operating system, it's fitted with with 64MB of memory and a 3.5in TFT liquid crystal touch-screen display, plus stereo speakers, a 3.5mm jack and USB 2.0 socket.

The device will be distributed in Europe, including the UK, by Armour Home Group.

It's available now from authorised dealers such as Veda for £139.95.

