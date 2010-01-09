Trending

CES 2010: Optoma unveils ultra-compact DLP Pico projectors

By News 

Optoma is expanding its Pico range of pocket DLP projectors with two new models, the PK 201 and PK 301, both unveiled at CES 2010

Optoma PK 201

It's the $299 PK 201, with LED lamp, 16:9 resolution and can deliver an image from 5in to 66in.

The device measures 0.7in x 2.4 x 4.6in (hxwxd) and has a built-in 0.5W speaker, Micro SD support up to 16GB and a rechargeable battery.

Connectivity includes a mini HDMI in, composite video, VGA and micro USB inputs, plus an audio output.

Joining it in Optoma's Pico family is the $399 PK 301 designed for use with netbooks. The PK 201 is due on sale in the US during the first quarter of this year, the PK 301 in the second quarter.

You can see the Optoma PK 201 in action in our CES video round-up.

Follow our CES coverage on Twitter