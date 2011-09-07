We're in Indianapolis for CEDIA EXPO 2011, the annual trade show that unveils the most exciting, advanced products and technologies in home entertainment, automation and security.

Over the next few days we're expecting to see new products from both mainstream and specialist companies - from Blu-ray players to speakers, projectors to media servers.

We've already got wind of a new high-end TiVo PVR: the TiVo Premiere Elite; packing four tuners and 2TB of storage - which we'll bring you more detailed news of shortly.

Hundreds of brands are here - providing training on their products, as well as showcasing new kit - and we hope to bring you news from names as diverse as Cambridge Audio, Sony, KEF, Genelec, Kaliedescape, Krell and M&K.

Right, off to the show floor...

