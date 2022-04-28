Sony and Bose too pricey? These five-star AKG wireless headphones are now 65% off (and very worth it)

You've just landed on one of the best headphones deals we've seen this year – the five-star AKG Y500 Wireless are now only £44.92 at Amazon.

That's £25 cheaper than the price they were discounted to during Black Friday and, needless to say, the lowest price we've ever seen on these excellent wireless on-ears.

What's the catch? Beats us! The headphones launched at £129 in 2018, so you are getting an end-of-stock product as opposed to getting the latest cans on the market here. Still, these AKGs still cut the muster four years on – and for this discounted price, you still won't likely find a better-sounding pair. We'd be quick, though – at the time of writing, only 10 pairs of the discounted, black set are left in stock Amazon.

AKG Y500 Wireless headphones £129 £44.92 at Amazon (save £85)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and an attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them in our five-star review. Make no mistake, this is a great deal on a five-star pair of AKG wireless on-ear headphones.

These impressive wireless headphones are both durable and stylish, smartly minimalist and small enough to squeeze into a pocket. A button on the earcup connects you to your smartphone's voice assistant, and the Y500 automatically pause music when you slip them off, too. Most importantly, their sound is pleasingly musical – spacious, rhythmic and detailed. Rich in features, strong on battery life and easy to control, the Y500 are great all-rounders.

In our AKG Y500 review, we concluded: "The Y500 Wireless headphones are hugely appealing to use and listen to – you won’t find a similar wireless headphone experience that wraps every element together so neatly at this price."

Now that the original price has dropped to as little as £44.92, they're nothing short of a must-buy.

