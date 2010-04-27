‘Symmetrical' produces the best listening experience for all four seats. ‘Live' creates the impression of being at a live concert. To compensate for any external noise, the built-in ‘Sound Conditioner' automatically adjusts the internal volume within the car.



So how much is the Burmester option? £3162. But when you consider the entry-level Panamera costs a smidgen just over £60,000 then this could be seen as money well spent.



At yesterday's official launch we had a quick blast of a couple of test tracks and the initial signs were very promising.

We're planning to grab the keys to one of Porsche's press cars in the very near future, so keep your eyes peeled for the official What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision verdict.

