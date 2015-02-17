The 2 Xperience SB is based on the same design as the previous incarnation of this turntable, with the same plinth and vinyl-topped sandwich platter among its many features. Pro-Ject says this style of platter design ensures "a completely stable and reliable platform on which to place your records".

It also comes with a number of performance enhancements, however, that include a new motor that's powered by a DC power supply and automatic speed control. The speed control unit lets you seamlessly switch between 33 1/3 and 45 RPM, while also acting as an AC generator for the motor and providing a "clean and stable power signal".

The pre-installed 9CC Evolution tonearm has been taken from the £2200 Xtension 9 SuperPack. It's made from a single piece of carbon fibre and is mounted within a heavy assembly, with Pro-Ject claiming this approach to let the tonearm draw vibrations away from the signal wires.

A Sorbothane-damped counterweight completes the main assembly; Sorbothane being a polymer that's made to be used as a shock absorber and vibration damper.

The 2 Xperience SB comes with an Ortofon 2M Silver cartridge, which can be found exclusively on Pro-Ject turntables and uses silver voice coils in the generator system to produce a "clean, musical performance." Other accessories include an acrylic dust cover, a screw-on record clamp and coned feet.

The Pro-Ject 2 Xperience SB is available from March 2015 in Piano Black, Olive, Walnut and Mahogany finishes for £1050.

