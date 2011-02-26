The Ultimatum XLS, which goes on sale in April at around £6000 (depending on finish), is described as 'a stand mounting loudspeaker of compact proportions, delivering the bass weight, scale and dynamics of a significantly sized floorstander.'



The speaker uses two 16.8cm mid/bass drivers mounted isobarically, with the modified 26mm SEAS XL Sonomex domed tweeter mounted in its own sub-chamber. A further internal chamber houses the two upward-firing super HF drive units, which are 25mm EMIT planar/ribbon types.



These supertweeters extend the frequency range of the Ultimatum XLS right up to 40kHz, with Neat saying that 'Their output, though inaudible to the human ear, affects the content within the audible frequency range and lends an open, airy quality to the presentation.'



The cabinet, which stands 38cm tall, is made from slow-grown birch ply, chosen for its consistency and resonance characteristics, while the front baffle is routed from controlled density fibreboard, coupled to the cabinet using a polyethylene membrane.



A range of finishes will be available: Rosenut, Black Ash, Walnut, Oak and Figured Birch are the standard options, with high gloss Velvet Cloud, Red Velvet Cloud and Piano Black available at extra cost.



