Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos soundbar gets a huge 44% price drop

If you're in the market for a premium Dolby Atmos soundbar, but don't want the price tag that normally comes with such a purchase, then have we got a deal for you.

You can now pick up Bowers & Wilkins' hugely capable Panorama 3 soundbar with a huge discount over at Amazon and Peter Tyson. Just how huge? Well, we originally tested this four-star soundbar at £899 and now it can be yours for just £499. That's a huge 44% and an awful lot of bang for your buck.

Dolby Atmos soundbar deal

(opens in new tab) Bowers and Wilkins Panorama 3 £899 £499 at Amazon (save £400) (opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins's first Dolby Atmos soundbar is a sleek, stand-alone system that delivers 3.1.2 channels of audio from a single unit. There’s Amazon Alexa onboard for hands-free voice commands and streaming via AirPlay 2, aptX Adaptive Bluetooth and Spotify Connect. The same deal is also available at Peter Tyson (opens in new tab).

If the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 was out of budget, hopefully, this hefty saving will help out, because as our review states, it's capable of serving up a "dynamic and detailed Dolby Atmos presentation".

We also said, "its built-in low-end is unusual at this price point and adds welcome weight to lively action films and scores."

Not bad for B&W's first attempt at a Dolby Atmos soundbar, we think you'll agree.

The Panorama 3 measures 121cm long, so you'll need to make sure you can accommodate it and that it looks in proportion to your current TV. It's 6.5cm tall, which isn't too tall by modern standards so it should slip in below most modern flatscreens.

Inside the bar are 13 individual driver units powered by ten 40 watt amplifiers in a 3.1.2 configuration. Across the front, in a Left-Centre-Right arrangement, each channel group includes twin 5cm midrange drivers partnered by decoupled 19mm titanium-dome tweeters. Meanwhile, two angled 5cm drivers are on the top to deliver height effects.

At the rear is a single HDMI eARC input and optical digital for owners of older TVs, while streaming smarts come courtesy of AirPlay 2, aptX Adaptive Bluetooth and Spotify Connect. High-res streaming is done through the the Bowers & Wilkins Music App where you can access the likes of Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz.

Thre Panorama 3 is a serious piece of kit, for sure, but also one that simplifies the user experience. There are no settings, room calibration or sound modes to tweak (apart from a two-band EQ) so all you need to do is sat back and immerse yourself in the bar's audio.

A rival like the Sonos Arc might deliver a more accomplished all-round performance, but given the size of this Panorama 3 saving, it makes the B&W's case a lot more convincing, to the point where you really should consider taking one for a spin.

