Bose's new AI-embued Dolby Atmos soundbar lets you use open earbuds as surround speakers

Bose is expanding its Smart Soundbar lineup once again, this time with a new step-down model that will sit below the Smart Soundbar Ultra. It is dropping the Ultra suffix, and it's cheaper too, making it more accessible for Bose fans – and it even has a unique feature for owners of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

The Smart Soundbar is replacing the Smart Soundbar 600 in Bose's current roster, and it has a practically identical setup to that 2022 model. It measures 5.6cm tall and 69cm long, with five transducers packed inside a sleek, modern, minimalist chassis with a suave wraparound metal grille. This includes two side-firing racetrack transducers, a centre-channel tweeter and dual upward-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos height effects.

In lieu of a design change, Bose has instead opted to add some sound features to the Smart Soundbar, with one such feature putting a unique spin on surround-sound audio. Called Personalised Surround Sound, it allows you to pair your Bose Ultra Open Earbuds with the soundbar and use them as surround speakers.

Thanks to the unique open design of these earbuds, you will still be able to hear the soundbar while also getting spatial effects from the buds; it's a novel idea and one we are looking forward to trying, though we're cautious of Bose's claim that it will create an "unparalleled sonic experience of sound all around you".

Furthermore, Bose has implemented the AI Dialogue Mode from the flagship Smart Soundbar Ultra into this step-down model. This is a feature we are seeing crop up in lots of soundbars and TVs these days, and it seems to work in a fairly familiar way too. It brings dialogue forward in scenes with loud sound effects to make it more audible – though, as we found with the Bose Smart Soundbar Ultra, it can disrupt the overall balance of the sound and can squash dynamics too.

The Smart Soundbar also carries the usual well-stocked selection of connectivity options we have come to expect from a Bose soundbar. You can connect to your TV via either HDMI eARC or optical, though the former is required if you want Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Wireless connectivity includes Google Cast (formerly Chromecast), Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, as well as the Bose Music app.

Bose also promises immersive audio even when you are not watching Dolby Atmos content thanks to its TrueSpace technology. It can analyse 5.1 audio signals and upmix them for a more immersive soundscape, while the QuietPort system reportedly ensures distortion is minimised without sacrificing bass performance.

The Bose Smart Soundbar is available to pre-order now for £500 / $499 / AU$800, which is identical to the launch price of the outgoing Bose Smart Soundbar 600.

