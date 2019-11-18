Bose has consistently impressed with its family of smart speakers, but the US audio maestro has excelled itself with its latest masterpiece: the Bose Portable Home Speaker.

Portable yet powerful, the go-anywhere Bluetooth speaker delivers spacious 360-degree sound that radiates in all directions. Wherever you place it, this versatile device is designed to fill the room with clear, lifelike audio and deeper bass than any other portable smart speaker its size.

You get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 built-in, plus plenty of streaming options including Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music and TuneIn. It has plenty of other tricks up its sleeve, though, most notably voice support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The custom-designed microphone array can hear you speak even with the music cranked up, meaning you can conjure up songs, internet radio stations, podcasts, audio books and more with the power of your voice – all without draining your phone’s battery.

Planning an outdoor adventure? The design is durable and water-resistant, so the Portable Home Speaker makes an excellent picnic guest. When outside of Wi-Fi range, you can control it with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth.

Battery life is an impressive 12 hours per charge, so chances are the party will start to wind down long before the speaker does.

Bose has provided plenty of multi-room functionality, too. Download the free Bose Music app and you can group your Bose Portable Home Speaker with other Bose smart speakers or soundbars to create a seamless multi-room audio set-up.

There’s certainly no shortage of competition when it comes to wireless smart speakers, but with cutting-edge 360-degree sound and both leading voice assistants, this £349 miniature marvel could set a new benchmark in portable audio. Available now in Black and Silver.