Bose 700 headphones are cheaper now than on Black Friday – save £131!

Get 37% off Bose's most premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Black Friday might be done for 2021, but you can still treat yourself to a big saving on a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Thanks to a 37 per cent price drop, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have dropped to only £219, making them £41 cheaper than they were on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

The tasty £131 saving on the RRP gets you pair of Bose's most premium wireless noise-cancelling cans with crystal clear sound, 20 hours of payback per charge, a super-comfortable design and intuitive touch controls. 

Bose 700 wireless headphones (Black) £350

Bose 700 wireless headphones (Black) £350 £219 at Amazon (save £131)
The Bose 700 headphones deliver good sound quality, great noise cancelling, a 20-hour battery life and superb comfort, all for a temptingly low price. Note: the £131 discount applies to the black finish only.

We gave the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 a very positive, four-star review due to their superb noise-cancelling skills, energetic sound and comfortable yet stylish design.

They're also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, battery check and a few other nifty features, while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (0-10), giving you unparalleled control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

The only downside is that they don't sound quite as good as the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, which are currently reduced to £159 at Amazon. That said, today's £131 price drop puts the Bose 700 in a very favourable light indeed – especially for those who want best-in-class noise cancellation.

