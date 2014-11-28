The result of two years of research and development, Bloc & Roc claims to be "the antithesis of mass produced, plastic headphones manufactured in China".
All pairs are manufactured in the UK from aerospace-grade aluminium.
The range consists of the S1 solid on-ears and S2 on-ears with a central mesh design. Both benefit from bespoke 40mm dynamic drivers to deliver a "powerful, yet well-balanced audio experience".
Bloc & Roc claims the drivers work in harmony with the aluminium speaker chambers. The resulting sound is said to have "deep bass, smooth mid-range and clear highs".
Colour editions of the S1 and S2 come in black, red or grey. Deluxe editions of both are available too, and these feature 24-carat gold plating (S2 deluxe edition pictured at top).
The deluxe editions also feature leather headbands, while the colour editions have a soft, faux-leather finish. Both editions have leather-covered, memory foam ear-pads.
The woven fabric cable hosts a universal one-button remote and in-line mic and the supplied carry case is made from reinforced faux-leather.
The Bloc & Roc Galvanize headphones are available now. The S1 retails for £120, while the 24-carat plated deluxe edition retails for £240.