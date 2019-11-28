Black Friday TV deal: get £400 cashback on the LG OLED E9

Some Black Friday deals are a little less straightforward than others but they can often hide the biggest discounts. Take Crampton & Moore's LG E9 deal: at first glance the price appears to be no lower than that available anywhere else, but look a bit closer and you'll spot an offer of £400 cashback.

Once that cashback offer has been factored in, the 55-inch E9 (OLED55E9PLA) is just £1399 and the 65-inch model (OLED65E9PLA) £2099.

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1399 (including £400 cashback) at Crampton & Moore

The excellent LG E9 had already been reduced by £1000, so this additional £400 cashback offer makes it a bit of a steal. In fact, that makes it the same price as the C9, which it matches for picture performance and comfortably beats for sound.View Deal

LG OLED65E9PLA 4K OLED TV £3499 £2099 (including £400 cashback) at Crampton & Moore

The excellent LG E9 had already been reduced by £1000, so this additional £400 cashback offer makes it a bit of a steal. In fact, that makes it the same price as the C9, which it matches for picture performance and comfortably beats for sound.View Deal

The E9's picture performance is identical to that of the C9, which is to say absolutely brilliant, but it also boasts an upgraded audio system that sounds significantly better.

Best of all, once you factor in the cashback offer the E9 actually costs no more than its usually cheaper sibling in 55-inch guise and is only £100 more expensive if you're going for the 65-incher.

Best 4K TVs 2019: budget to premium

The best Black Friday TV deals UK 2019

Black Friday deals from around the web