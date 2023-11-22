Black Friday deal alert! We've never seen a 98-inch TV this cheap

The price of this 98-inch TCL TV has plummeted to its lowest ever thanks to this amazing Black Friday deal

Specifically, the TCL 98P745 4K is available for an incredibly low £1999 at Peter Tyson , a huge £1000 saving on its regular £2999 price.

TCL 98P745 was £2999 now £1999 at Peter Tyson (save £1000)

TCL's 98-inch giant TV's price has plummeted, making it the cheapest set this size we've seen during Black Friday 2023. Featuring a giant screen and a wealth of gaming features it could be THE best option for any deal hunter dead set on getting a 98-inch TV this deal season.

We haven’t reviewed this TV yet, but we’d recommend any buyer on the hunt for the biggest TV possible this Black Friday consider the deal for a couple of reasons.

First, because we don’t often see 98-inch TVs sell for this little. To put it in context, the only other big deal on a 98-inch TV we’ve seen is on the Samsung QN90A, which is currently selling for £6000 at Samsung. That’s a £2000 discount sure, but still a lot of money by any standard.

Second, because, as you’ll see if you jump over to our “should you buy a TCL TV” guide, the company has been on something of a hot streak recently.

The TCL C845K was a surprise hit when it landed in our test rooms earlier this year, proving to be one of the best TVs you could get for £1000. It even won a What Hi-Fi? 2023 Award thanks to its stellar (for the money) picture quality and healthy portfolio of gaming features – nearly all of which feature on the TCL 98P745 as well.

Highlights include HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which can accommodate 4K/120Hz gaming for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners (and 144Hz for PC) and ALLM alongside the dedicated gaming mode, which aims to further reduce latency.

HDR support is also great, as it supports Dolby Vision (including for gaming) and HDR10+ as well as the usual HDR10 and HLG.

This is why we’re willing to suggest this deal to any buyer dead set on getting a 98-inch TV this Black Friday.

Our only caveat is that we can’t attest to its picture quality on a personal level until we get it in for testing. On top of that, buyers should be aware that it features an LCD panel, so it definitely won’t match an OLED TV’s deep inky blacks.

This is why if you’re not dead set on needing 98-inches of screen real estate we’d recommend jumping over to our best Black Friday TV deals guide. There you can see our team of experts’ curated picks of the best discounts currently doing the rounds on sets we’ve tested.

We’ve already seen a load of great savings that let you grab great sets including the 65-inch LG G3, Samsung S95C, and Sony A80L for a similar price.

MORE:

These are the best TVs we’ve tested

Don’t forget about audio! These are the best Black Friday soundbar deals we’ve spotted

Check out our picks of the best OLED TVs