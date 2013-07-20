There were new products aplenty on whathifi.com this week, with HTC confirming a mini version of their (very good) HTC One smartphone, news of five new BBC HD channels, Samsung's smaller and less expensive 4K TVs were revealed to be arriving soon and Microsoft and Blackberry announced price cuts to their flagship devices.

New reviews online this week included the new B&W Panorama 2 premium soundbar along with (deep breath) Audio Pro's Allroom Air One, and Rega's outstanding Elicit-R stereo amplifier.

NEWS

HTC unveils One Mini

HTC has officially revealed the HTC One Mini. Following in the footsteps of Samsung's S4 Mini, the HTC One Mini has a smaller screen (4.3in 720p display) and a less powerful processor (1.4GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon). A release date of August has been set with a price of £379.99 sim free.

BBC to launch new HD channels in 2014

Good news! The BBC has announced it will be launching five new HD channels early next year: BBC3 HD, BBC4 HD, BBC News HD, CBeebies HD and CBBC HD.

The bad news? You'll have to wait until early next year for the channels to arrive.

Microsoft and Blackberry slash tablet and smartphone prices

In light of the tough conditions in the mobile market for companies who aren't Apple or Google; Microsoft and Blackberry have slashed the prices of their competing products.

Microsoft dropped the price of the Surface RT tablet (32GB) from £400 to £279 whereas the 64GB was dropped to £359.

Blackberry have taken similar action in the US with the flagship Z10 smartphone being reduced from $199 on contract to $49.

Samsung 4K TVs arrive in the UK

The 4K bandwagon continues to roll on as new Samsung 4K TVs arrive in the UK. Joining the 85in S9, the 55 and 65in Ultra HD TVs will make their debut later this month priced at £4000 and £6000 respectively.

REVIEWS

Audio Pro Allroom Air One

Recently reviewed in our August issue, we put the (rather wordy) Audio Pro Allroom Air One (see?) against the B&W A5 and Cambridge Audio Minx Air 200 and the Libratone Live. How well did it do? Read our full Audio Pro Allroom Air One review

Rega Elicit-R

It's been a while since we last tested a Rega Elicit amplifier. It's safe to say it didn't set our world on fire. Rega have gone back and revised the integrated amplifier and they've come back with a unit that's a significant upgrade on what came before. How big an improvement? Read our Rega Elicit-R review

B&W Panorama 2

The last, but not least, of our big reviews this week comes in the form of the B&W Panorama 2. Much like the Elicit-R, we weren't overly impressed with its predecessor. Would the Panorama fair any better second time around? Thankfully, yes... Read our B&W Panorama 2 review

by Kobina Monney

