When we first got our hands on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max we said it justified its price tag, which at the time was £2199, giving it a five-star review and a What Hi-Fi? Award.

But now it's sporting a price tag much cheaper. For just £1499 at Richer Sounds, you can secure this impressive 'bar at its lowest price we've ever seen it – it was £100 more expensive a few months ago.

Sure, it's not exactly cheap, but what you get in exchange for your money is an absolute beast of a soundbar with rich, natural sound and a convincing surround effect. All this while saving £700? Go on, then.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max is a bit of a beast, measuring in at 127cm wide and 14cm tall. So, we'd strongly recommend checking you have enough space to accommodate it before buying it.

With such a massive presence, it's something a bit different in an extremely competitive market, and as an added incentive, it also delivers the goods sonically. During review, our expert testers said it's "one of the most authoritative soundbars we've ever heard."

In fact, he only 'bar beating it in a similar class is the newer KEF XIO, which currently costs a lot more retailing for £1999 at Richer Sounds.

Packed with impressive drivers, channels and Dolby Atmos sound, we feel the Ambeo Max exemplifies the 'go big or go home' attitude across the brand's audio equipment.

And the Ambeo's array of inputs is mighty generous; three HDMI 2.0 inputs and one HDMI 2.1 port marked ‘TV’, which supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and that means it can handle Dolby Atmos in its lossless true HD format.

While these aren't capable of delivering next-gen gaming features such as VRR and ALLM, they can pass through signals from external sources in 4K HDR, including Dolby Vision.

Alongside the HDMIs are an ethernet socket (wi-fi is also supported), USB (for updates only), optical input and a stereo RCA aux-in. There’s a subwoofer pre-out, too, should you feel the need to add a dedicated bass unit.

As well as the physical connections, the Ambeo Soundbar Max also supports Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, making for almost limitless streaming options.

When it comes to sound, our expert testers had a lot to say: "Perhaps what’s most impressive about the Ambeo Soundbar is how little attention it draws when it's well set up. There's none of the beamy, nasal harshness found in many other soundbars and on the whole, the processing is natural and convincing. "

And while it would've once set you back £2199, which we felt was totally justified, it's now a whopping £700 off at Richer Sounds. Just be sure to measure up before you commit!

