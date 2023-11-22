Beats headphones make Amazon's Top 100 Deals for Black Friday, but I've found better

Amazon has curated a Top 100 Deals section for its Black Friday deals hub, defined as 'deals from our most popular brands. Updated daily'. Skim past the £7.45 Guinness World Records 2024 book and £15-off Hogwarts Legacy PS5 game deal (both worthy inclusions in our minds!) and you get to the first pair of headphones on that list: the Beats Solo3 Wireless, on sale for £109 thanks to a 45 per cent discount over their original RRP.

These veteran Beats, released in 2016, are often ripe for a hefty discount when sales roll around, and £109 is not far off the lowest price we've seen them at over the years (£99). The Beats deal is certainly tempting for anyone loyal to the brand – despite their age, they still look the part and sport a decent spec sheet that includes a 40-hour battery life and seamless connectivity to iPhones.

But they have never been the best-sounding wireless over-ears at their price point, and unsurprisingly the performance bar has been raised as the years have gone by. To that end, I have a much better option for you: the Sony WH-CH720N for £78 at Amazon, courtesy of a 21 per cent Black Friday discount.

These newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winners not only sound significantly better, but they also have active noise cancellation, a 50-hour battery life (with ANC off) and a £31 cheaper price tag. Needless to say, they make our 7 very best Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals round-up.

So put these in your Top 100 Deals, Amazon!

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £78 at Amazon (save £21)

For a very reasonable price, these Award-winning Sonys are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done.

Read our full Sony WH-CH720N review

Beats Solo 3 Wireless was £199 now £109 at Amazon (save £90)

Not nearly the most musically gifted headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology for Apple users, a stylish design that still holds up, and a £90 saving for Black Friday, those sonic shortcomings aren't quite so severe. Amazon is offering the deal on five colourways, so the choice is yours. Read our Beats Solo 3 Wireless review

The Sonys may not look as stylish as the compact, colourful Beats and are certainly a little more cumbersome in size, but in every other aspect they are the more desirable pair. You can read about all the ins and outs of the Award-winning over-ears in our Sony WH-CH720N review, but in a nutshell they combine a clear, assertive and generally entertaining sound presentation that should certainly satisfy bass junkies, with decent noise cancellation for this level, and a build quality that should last years. We know where we'd spend our money.

