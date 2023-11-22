Beats headphones make Amazon's Top 100 Deals for Black Friday, but I've found better

By Becky Roberts
published

The popular Beats Solo3 Wireless are now only £109, but buy these instead...

Beats headphones make Amazon's Top 100 Deals for Black Friday, but I've found better
(Image credit: Beats)

Amazon has curated a Top 100 Deals section for its Black Friday deals hub, defined as 'deals from our most popular brands. Updated daily'. Skim past the £7.45 Guinness World Records 2024 book and £15-off Hogwarts Legacy PS5 game deal (both worthy inclusions in our minds!) and you get to the first pair of headphones on that list: the Beats Solo3 Wireless, on sale for £109 thanks to a 45 per cent discount over their original RRP.

These veteran Beats, released in 2016, are often ripe for a hefty discount when sales roll around, and £109 is not far off the lowest price we've seen them at over the years (£99). The Beats deal is certainly tempting for anyone loyal to the brand – despite their age, they still look the part and sport a decent spec sheet that includes a 40-hour battery life and seamless connectivity to iPhones.

But they have never been the best-sounding wireless over-ears at their price point, and unsurprisingly the performance bar has been raised as the years have gone by. To that end, I have a much better option for you: the Sony WH-CH720N for £78 at Amazon, courtesy of a 21 per cent Black Friday discount.

These newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winners not only sound significantly better, but they also have active noise cancellation, a 50-hour battery life (with ANC off) and a £31 cheaper price tag. Needless to say, they make our 7 very best Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals round-up.

So put these in your Top 100 Deals, Amazon!

Sony WH-CH720N was £99

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £78 at Amazon (save £21)
For a very reasonable price, these Award-winning Sonys are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done.
Read our full Sony WH-CH720N review

View Deal
Beats Solo 3 Wireless was £199

Beats Solo 3 Wireless was £199 now £109 at Amazon (save £90)
Not nearly the most musically gifted headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology for Apple users, a stylish design that still holds up, and a £90 saving for Black Friday, those sonic shortcomings aren't quite so severe. Amazon is offering the deal on five colourways, so the choice is yours. Read our Beats Solo 3 Wireless review

View Deal

The Sonys may not look as stylish as the compact, colourful Beats and are certainly a little more cumbersome in size, but in every other aspect they are the more desirable pair. You can read about all the ins and outs of the Award-winning over-ears in our Sony WH-CH720N review, but in a nutshell they combine a clear, assertive and generally entertaining sound presentation that should certainly satisfy bass junkies, with decent noise cancellation for this level, and a build quality that should last years. We know where we'd spend our money.

MORE:

Want earbuds instead? Have a healthier budget? Check out our longer, expert-curated list of the best Black Friday headphone deals 2023

Apple fans, rejoice! The cheapest AirPods are now just £99 this Black Friday

I've found 14 unmissable Black Friday deals on What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners

Becky Roberts
Becky Roberts

Becky is the managing editor of What Hi-Fi? and, since her recent move to Melbourne, also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi magazine. During her eight years in the hi-fi industry, she has been fortunate enough to travel the world to report on the biggest and most exciting brands in hi-fi and consumer tech (and has had the jetlag and hangovers to remember them by). In her spare time, Becky can often be found running, watching Liverpool FC and horror movies, and hunting for gluten-free cake.