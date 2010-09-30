The Beatbox dock is joined by the Powerbeats sports headphones, the Beats Pro 'studio-quality headphone', the iBeats affordable in-ears and the JustBeats, a collaboration with... teen-pop phenomenon Justin Bieber.

Compatible with iPhone and iPod, the Beatbox (pictured) offers dual 5.25in bass drivers and 2in tweeters and, according to Beats by Dr. Dre co-founder Jimmy Iovine, 'it literally is a party in a box', and costs £400.

Powerbeats, £140, see the company join forces with basketball star LeBron James for a pair of 'ultra durable' sports headphones, complete with a new dual driver design, built-in sub and an adjustable ear hook.

The new flagship earphones in the line-up are the Beats Pro, £400. Aimed at audio professionals and audiophiles, the Beats Pro also have a DJ-friendly flip-up ear cup, dual input/output cable connections and all-metal body construction.

At the (relatively) budget end of the spectrum come the iBeats, £90. Versatile, lightweight and aimed at everyday use, they're compatible with iPhones and many smartphones.

Lastly, the JustBeats, £170 for on-ear or £90 for in-ear, which are aimed squarely at young music listeners – hence the tie-in with Justin Bieber. If you don't know who he is, then count yourself lucky.

All the new Beats by Dr. Dre products are due to go on sale in November.

