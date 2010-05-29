The BBC will launch a BBC1 HD channel this autumn to complement its existing BBC HD service, which broadcasts high-definition output from all the Corporation's TV channels.

The Beeb says it aims to have the majority of BBC1's evening schedule available in HD in time for the launch this autumn, with the "vast majority" of the network's output to be in HD by 2012.

Popular BBC1 shows such as EastEnders, Holby City, The One Show, The Apprentice, Weakest Link (Anne Robinson in HD? Eek!) and QI will be moving to HD by the end of the year.

Other BBC1 shows including Songs of Praise, Casualty, Match of the Day, A Question of Sport and Blue Peter will also eventually be shot in HD.

BBC1 HD will be available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media.

The existing BBC HD channel will focus on output from the Corporation's other TV channels, including BBC2, BBC3, BBC4, CBBC and CBeebies.

