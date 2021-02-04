B&O's Beosound Level portable wireless speaker is modular and future-proofed

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its latest wireless speaker, and boy is it built to last. The Beosound Level has modular parts, so that if they degrade down the line the owner can simply swap them out for replacements rather than being forced to to buy a brand-new speaker.

Battery not quite giving you the full 16 hours anymore? It's probably near the end of its life, so swap in a new one. The streaming module is also replaceable in case its features and support become outdated at any point – not unlikely in the ever-evolving music streaming world. Lastly, the design covers can be swapped, if you decide to update your interior decor and want it to match.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Put simply, this speaker should last you a long time into the future – so it's a good job it's not only versatile but also a looker. Its pearl-blasted aluminium frame is covered in your choice of either natural oak veneer (treated to highlight the natural grains and texture of the wood) or knitted dark grey Kvadrat textile.

The Beosound Level can stand up, lie on its side or be wall-hung, automatically tuning itself tuning based on its orientation. There's a carry handle so you can lug it about, and its dust- and splash-proof (IP54-rated) chassis makes it suitable to be taken into the garden, too. Walk up to the speaker and it will light up to greet you using its built-in proximity sensors.

It comes with a rather swish magnetic charger, too, that clicks onto the back of the device. The optional wall bracket doubles as a charger if you want to leave it in situ, too.

(Image credit: B&O)

As for the all-important connectivity, the Beosound Level plays nice with Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast – arguably today's three most desirable streaming features – letting you get your music fix whatever your service of choice. And inside we're looking at 105 watts of power delivered by five drivers: two 4in woofers, one 2in full-range driver and a pair of 0.8in tweeters.

This level of versatility and quality finish doesn't come cheap, mind you. Available now, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level costs £1099 ($1499, AU$1999) in 'Natural' or £1299 ($1799, AU$2499) in 'Gold Tone'. The wall bracket costs £89 ($119, AU$149) and will be available from 29th April.

