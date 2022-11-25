Award-winning Sony phone down to the lowest price it has ever been

Sony's Xperia 10 IV is a budget hero and one of our favourite phones of the year - taking home a What Hi-Fi? Award just over a month ago thanks to its brilliant price-to-performance ratio. Usually costing just £380, the 10 IV is already a steal, undercutting most Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxies and Google Pixels, without sacrificing a truly dependable and enjoyable AV experience. So what could possibly make this phone more appealing? How about getting it for £80 cheaper with this Black Friday deal?

The Sony Xperia 10 IV took home a What Hi-Fi? 2022 Award in the smartphone category thanks to its practically unrivalled AV performance for the price - so the fact it's even cheaper with this Black Friday deal makes it even better. Its 21:9 OLED display and solid headphone performance won us over with this phone, making it the one to go for if you want portable AV brilliance on a budget.

This exceptional Xperia features almost everything we love about the other Sony phones on the market right now. With a sharp and punchy 21:9 aspect ratio display front and centre, this phone practically begs you to watch movies on it. Even more impressive is that its an OLED display, with many phones at this price point resorting to LCD screens to cut down on costs.

The only place where the Sony takes a bit of a wobble is in the audio department, with a fairly weak loudspeaker catching our attention. It suffices for some brief movie watching, however, its thin and compressed sound should probably be avoided. Thankfully, its headphone performance tells a different story, with a much more full-bodied and clearer sound that immediately impressed us. It sounds good by most smartphone standards, and even better at this price.

Overall the Sony is a plucky and charming smartphone that is an absolute bargain on a normal day, and an unmissable deal on Black Friday. It's a five-star phone without the five-star price tag, and at just under £300, you'd be hard-pressed to find a phone this good at this price.

