Audiovector's new QR SE series has a swathe of speakers to suit your sonic needs

Danish hi-fi manufacturer Audiovector has announced a new line of speakers, available now in the UK. The QR Special Edition loudspeakers build on the foundation laid by the standard QR range but add new technology and upgrades to deliver what Audiovector promises to be "an even more open, dynamic and detailed sound".

The QR Special Edition comprise seven new speaker models: the QR 1 SE standmounts, the QR 3 SE floorstanders, the QR 5 SE floorstanders, the QR 7 SE floorstanders, the QR C SE centre speaker, the QR Sub SE subwoofer and, finally, the QR Wall SE speaker.

With the QR Special Edition line a series of speakers, Audiovector promises to "deliver a sound that can be big, bold, and dynamic, yet subtle and detailed when required". The major upgrades to the range include new bespoke capacitors for cleaner treble reproduction, better heat dissipation via metal resistors, as well as cryogenically treated internal wiring for improved dynamics and finer detail.

At the top of the range are the most premium, three-way QR 7 SE floorstanders, which house two 20cm aluminium composite bass units, a 15cm aluminium composite midrange and a gold leaf air motion transformer (AMT) tweeter. The more affordable, three-way QR 5 SE floorstanders, meanwhile, also pack in the same gold leaf AMT tweeter, 15cm Pure Piston midrange, dual 15cm Pure Piston bass units and a Q-port bass reflex system.

(Image credit: Audiovector)

The most affordable floorstanders come courtesy of the QR 3 SE, housing two main drivers (15cm midrange and 15cm woofer), while the QR 1 SE standmounts offer up a single 15cm mid/bass unit with that same Pure Piston technology, as well as a Q-port bass-reflect system. It's the same story with the Wall SE, only this time the midrange drive unit is 12.7cm rather than 15cm.

The QR C SE centre speaker is equipped with the same advanced drivers as the other speakers in the QR range - a double-chamber AMT treble driver and dual 15cm alloy composite mid/bass units tuned by a pair of ports. Finally, the QR Sub combines a 25cm bass driver and downward-firing passive driver for extra muscle at the low end.

Each of the new models features a golden brass badge on the front panels alongside included cloth grilles, and every speaker is available in a real wood veneer in the following colourways: white silk, dark walnut or black piano.

John Carroll, MD of Audiovector's distributor Rennasiance, said of the QR SE series: "This new series represents a great step forward in loudspeaker design. The development focus was improved performance (and) the new speakers deliver a hugely improved sound at perfect price points".

We reviewed the Audiovector QR 7 last year and found the rather large floorstanders to be impressive five-star performers, full of scale, authority and balance. If the special edition of these particular floorstanders can take that solid foundation and build upon it, that could be a real win for Audiovector.

The Audiovector QR Special Edition range is available now at the following prices:

- QR 1 SE - £1350 per pair

- QR 3 SE - £2400 per pair

- QR 5 SE - £3850 per pair

- QR 7 SE - £5300 per pair

- QR C SE - £1050

- QR SUB SE - £1450

- QR WALL SE - £1350 per pair

MORE:

These are the best floorstanding speakers we've tested across all budgets

Our guide to the best home cinema packages currently available

Dolby and DTS want to make 2024 the year of wireless Atmos surround sound – we wish them luck