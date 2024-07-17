At last! The five-star Apple AirPods Max have finally dropped to their lowest price for Prime Day

This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill! The much acclaimed, supremely popular but rarely discounted Apple AirPods Max have finally dropped in price this Prime Day, and we urge you to take advantage if you've been eyeing a pair for a while.

When we tested the Max last year they sat at £549, with that tag recently tending to hover around the £499 mark. This Prime Day saving, though, drops things down to £426 at Amazon, one of the lowest figures we have ever seen for the much-coveted wireless over-ears. If you have been after a pair for a while, now is the time to strike, because we can't guarantee this price, or indeed stocks, will last.

Best Apple AirPods Max Prime Day deal

Finally, the Apple AirPods Max can be yours at a discount. The most stylish cans around (except maybe the discounted Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e) are down to what appears to be their lowest price ever, or at least their biggest drop for a very long while; good news for Apple fans and iOS users everywhere.

There is absolutely no denying the quality of the materials and build of the AirPods Max thanks to their pristinely machined, single-piece anodised aluminium ear cups connected by a robust and stylish stainless-steel headband. They are also supremely light and comfortable to wear, with touch controls that are, on the whole, a joy to use.

Apple installed one of its H1 chips into each of the Max's earcups, with processors analysing information from eight microphones dotted around and inside the headphones to help block outside noise and tailor the sound in real time to the fit and seal of your ears. Battery life clocks in at 20 hours, with noise-cancelling, spatial audio and even support for Dolby Atmos content, plus seamless integration with other Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and the Apple Watch. If you're into all things Apple, they are the only headphones you need on your shortlist.

Best of all, they are a stunning listen. As we say in our review, the Max are "both organic and precise, with lovely, subtle degradation to the tail of each note, but a definite, precise end when the (sound) is stopped. All of the notes are full and solid, lending a physicality to the recording that is missed by lesser headphones, plus a texture that makes everything that bit more moving." Detailed, subtle, refined and superbly spacious, they are the best headphones Apple has ever made, and that's fact.

Sold? Click over to Amazon and catch a pair of the most coveted cans in the county.

MORE:

Read our original Apple AirPods Max review

Don't get ripped off this Prime Day: 3 simple rules to follow when hi-fi and home cinema shopping

The five-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 have plunged to their lowest-ever price for Prime Day

Don’t wait for the Sony WH-1000XM6, grab these older five-star headphones at their lowest price ever for Prime Day

Best Prime Day speaker deals 2024: great savings on wireless and hi-fi speakers