Arcam is offering the option of wireless streaming to owners of all iPods, not just those equipped with wi-fi.

The Arcam rWand costs £70 and can be used with any iPod with a 30-pin connector, plus all iPhones and iPads.

It uses Kleer lossless technology for full bandwidth, "CD quality" wireless streaming which, claims Arcam, delivers better sound quality and signal reliability than Bluetooth or wi-fi.

For those with a Mac or PC, Arcam offers the rWave USB wireless streaming dongle for £80, which uses the same technology (below).

Both devices can be used to stream music to an Arcam rCube iPod dock and the rDAC-kw wireless DAC (digital to analogue converter). Music can be shared with up to four rCubes or rDACs.

They're also compatible with a selection of Kleer-compatible headphones from Sennheiser, Sleek and AKG.

