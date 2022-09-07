Apple could announce an iPhone subscription service at today's 'Far Out' event

Apple's 'Far Out' event is happening today, 7th September, where we're expecting to see a full iPhone 14 range, new AirPods Pro 2, and new Apple Watches, among other things, but an iPhone subscription service is also rumoured to be announced.

Industry insider Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg writer with a strong record of accurate insider information, believes Apple will introduce a hardware subscription by the end of 2022.

Back in March 2022, Gurman reported that Apple was working on an iPhone subscription service that was expected to launch by the end of 2022 or early 2023 at the latest. Recently, while outlining his predictions for Apple's 'Far Out' event, Gurman noted that he still expects this to launch before the end of 2022.

Considering 'Far Out' is likely Apple's main iPhone showcase, if Gurman is right about a subscription service coming soon, it would stand to reason we'd hear about this at the Apple 'Far Out' event.

Of course, there isn't any official word on what we'll see during the event, so as of now, this is still speculation, as is what form a subscription service would take and how much it might cost.

However, the working idea is that, unlike Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program which involves banks and loans, a subscription service will work more like Netflix where you directly pay a monthly fee and get a shot at upgrading to a new phone every so often.

Either way, you won't have to wait long to find out if a subscription service will be announced, as 'Far Out' is happening soon. You can watch Apple's 'Far Out' event online over at Apple (opens in new tab). The unveiling starts at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST.

MORE:

Take a look at our iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max preview

Everything you need to know about the standard iPhone 14

Here's everything we know so far on the AirPods Pro 2