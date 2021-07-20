Android TV gains some of Google TV's best features

New watchlist, recommendations and more

Android TV: new features from Google TV land on Android TV
Google has rolled out a new update for Android TV that includes new Google TV features. The update includes support for the watchlist, as well as smarter recommendations and more.

Starting this week, Android TV users can save a show or movie for later either by long-pressing on it from the Discover tab and selecting 'Add to Watchlist', or pressing the 'Watchlist' button from the details page.

Users can also add to their watchlist from a smartphone or laptop via Google search, or by using the Google TV mobile app. Handy.

The ability to 'tune' your recommendations is another new feature that's made the leap from Google TV to Android TV. Head to the Discover tab, select 'Improve your recommendations' and you can swipe through Tinder-style cards featuring specific movies and TV shows.

Once you've revealed what kind of content pushes your buttons, Android TV will automatically populate your Discover page with 'fine-tuned' recommendations based on your choices.

Lastly, there's the option of immersive detail pages, complete with Netflix-style trailers that autoplay, previewing the content to help you decide whether to hit play or keep searching. Google says it'll give Android TV users a more "cinematic experience" but if you're not a fan, you can always switch them off (Settings > Device Preferences > Home Screen > Disable Video Previews).

Google expects Google TV to all but replace Android TV by 2022. But, in the meantime, the latest upgrades will go some way to narrowing the gap between the firm's old and new platforms.

