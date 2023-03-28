Amazon spring sale: Fire TV Stick 4K slashed by £20

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K has a heft £20 discount as part of Amazon's spring sale. The streaming stick is now just £39.99 (opens in new tab), down from £59.99 – that's a reduction of 33 per cent.

Like other deals in Amazon's spring sale, it's only valid until 11th April at 9am, so don't hang about.

Amazon spring sale Fire TV Stick 4K deal

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £60, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. It comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which makes finding something to watch as easy as saying "Alexa, open Netflix." And 4K picture quality is standard.

If you want to add streaming smarts to a 4K TV for a small cash outlay there's no better way than this nifty little device from Amazon, a simple plug 'n' play dongle that goes straight into an HDMI socket on your TV.

4K video isn't the only improvement over the standard Stick though: HDR has also been added, not just in standard HDR10 form, but also HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making this the most format-friendly high dynamic range streaming stick currently available. The Alexa Voice Remote comes as standard, and even lets you control your TV's volume and power.

It has all the apps you want (including Netflix and Prime Video), supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos. That’s an astonishingly good deal, particularly when you factor in the all-round quality of the performance and excellent user-friendliness.

Other members of the Fire TV family are also discounted. There's £5 off the Fire TV Lite (opens in new tab), £17 off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (opens in new tab), a tenner off the standard Fire TV Stick (opens in new tab), and £20 off the Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab). But the Fire TV Stick 4K deal is the best in our book.

