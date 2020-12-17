Amazon Prime Video is now available on Freesat

It's been a busy week for Amazon Prime Video – first the streaming service came to Sky, and now it's available on Freesat, too.

The free-to-air satellite TV service now offers Prime Video alongside its other channels. Existing Prime members can head to the On Demand section on Freesat and log in to their Amazon account. Not a member? No problem. You can sign up and start a free 30-day Prime trial just as you can on other platforms.

"Amazon Prime Video is a hugely welcome addition to the Freesat service," said Alistair Thom, CEO of Freesat. "Streaming services are of course going from strength to strength and the range of content that Prime Video brings to our existing free-to-air service allows us to offer our customers a unique hybrid service. They will have a virtually endless choice of content to pick from, all without being chained to paying a monthly pay TV subscription."

Prime Video joins Freesat's other services, including Netflix, UKTV Play, Britbox and BBC Sounds. Earlier this week, it landed on Sky in a joint deal that sees Sky's streaming service Now TV become available on Fire TV streaming devices.

