Amazon Black Friday deal on Nebula Capsule portable projector now 57% off

The Nebula Capsule by Anker is a smart, portable, outdoor-friendly projector with built-in streaming smarts. The best bit? Amazon has slashed £100 off the price ahead of Black Friday, meaning you can pick up this nifty device for only £230.

In our 2018 review, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Fast forward a few years and the Capsule remains one of the best mini projectors around – especially when you factor in the 23 percent discount!

Best Black Friday projector deals

Nebula Capsule £330 Nebula Capsule £330 £230 at Amazon (save £100)

There's a lot to like about this portable projector besides the £100 saving. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room but as cheap home cinema devices go, this one's a real cracker.

We reviewed the Nebula Capsule at £400, awarding it a very respectable three-star rating. Now, it's almost half that price at Amazon, making this five-inch-tall portable projector an even more cost-effective way to supersize your viewing.

It has an HDMI connection for source material, a four hour battery life and the ability to run apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer which you can downloaded from Aptoide – a marketplace that runs on its Android 7.1 operating system.

The Capsule also allows you to stream video from mobile devices through AirPlay, and there's Miracast too. Note that while it has Chromecast connectivity, its Android operating system means it can only send video, not receive it.

The Capsule's resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is about par for the course for a mini projector, while the picture quality is satisfactory for a gadget that's barely bigger than a soda can. As for the built-in 360-degree Bluetooth speaker, it packs a decent sonic punch.

We've seen Amazon discount the Nebula Capsule before, but £230 is a full £10 lower than the Prime Day sale price, meaning this deal is a genuine early Black Friday bargain. Snap one up at Amazon and turn any room in your house into a mini cinema, all in time for Christmas!

