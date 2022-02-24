Affordable Google TVs are on the way from TCL

TCL is the latest TV company to announce the details of its forthcoming models, and for 2022 the budget-friendly brand will include a new line-up of 4K televisions powered by Google TV in sizes from 34-inches up to 73-inches.

Despite failing to make good on its promise to retroactively update some of its 2021 4K TVs from Android to Google TV, TCL will soon be launching the P735 and the C635 affordable series of 4K TVs with the Google TV UI already installed.

Both the P735 and C635 models will be mid-range LCD TVs with 4K resolution and 50/60Hz displays. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75inch sizes, the TVs support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision but don't feature LED local dimming.

Meanwhile, the C635 includes some slightly more advanced hardware such as quantum dot picture technology and upgraded speakers courtesy of Onkyo.

The new models will run Google TV, Google's more sophisticated OS, which offers users a slicker interface and better live TV integration than its older Android TV platform. Google has previously said that it is planning for Google TV to start superseding Android TV this year.

TCL's new 4K Google TVs will start rolling out in Europe from April with prices starting at €650 (around £540/$740).

