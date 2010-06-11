Acoustic Energy has unveiled the latest incarnation of its NEO loudspeaker range, called NEO V2.

The budget line-up, priced from £219 to £399 a pair, consists of the NEO V2 One standmounters (£219/pr), NEO V2 Three floorstanders (£399/pr), NEO V2 Centre (£179) and NEO V2 Subwoofer (£399).

The NEO cabinets have been updated with smooth edges, concealed magnetic grille fixings and new colour finishes – Vermont (walnut) or black.

Within, new crossovers feature high-quality polypropylene capacitors and air-core inductors on the high-frequency drivers resulting in "a faster and sweeter top end", claims AE.

Revised suspension and higher magnetic field strength on the low-frequency driver is intended to produce "tighter, more accurate bass".The LF drivers also use a twin Neodymium magnet assembly and long-throw voice coils.

The NEO One is a compact, two-way, reflex-loaded standmount speaker designed for smaller rooms or surround duties in a home cinema set-up.

While the NEO Three floorstander is a two-and-a-half way, reflex-loaded design capable of handling 170W RMS.

Both the One and the Three can be combined with the Neo Centre and Subwoofer to make up a 5.1 surround system. The Subwoofer is a fully sealed-box design with a 200W amplifier driving a 22cm driver with a 4.8cm voice coil and long-throw ferrite magnet.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter