5-star Wharfedale floorstanding speakers are now £200 off thanks to this early Black Friday deal

Wharfedale’s budget speakers tend to get most of the headlines and discounts, but we’ve come across a brilliant saving on one from one of its more premium models/ranges.

In fact, it’s fair to say the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 remains one of the best floorstanding speakers we’ve tested in the last couple of years.

We tested these impressive towers back in 2022 and awarded them five stars at their original price of £1199. We were such huge fans they also won a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award.

They can now be yours for £999 at Sevenoaks (and Peter Tyson) which takes a nice £200-sized bite out of the asking price ahead of the Black Friday sales. Sevenoaks will even throw in a free 3m run of QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cable to help you get up and running.

Wharfedale Evo 4.4 was £1199, now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

These imposing towers deliver excitement and rhythmic drive in spades but they are also natural and easy to listen to. Give them space to breathe and we guarantee you’ll be blown away. Price includes QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cable (3m). Five stars

Deal also available at Peter Tyson

Back in 2022 we reviewed the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 floorstanders and were hugely impressed with what they offered. At the time, we concluded our review saying “they pack in a lot of tech and use it to deliver a class-leading sound” – recommendations don’t get any clearer or straightforward than that.

They’re big, hefty units so you’ll need a decent amount of space to extract the best from them sonically, but if you do you’ll be rewarded with a hugely entertaining sound – they’re an excellent long-term choice.

Unsurprisingly for a pair of speakers this size, they produce a large-scale, authoritative sound with impressive dynamic reach.

Leading and trailing edges are well-defined and they dig out an excellent amount of detail. In our review we highlighted the fact “the combination of the AMT tweeter and dome midrange delivers much in the way of resolution and transparency”. They deliver nuance and texture that lesser rivals struggle to convey, while their sense of timing is surefooted and accurate enough to get your feet tapping without hesitation.

The Wharfedales hit the spot with any genre you throw their way and at this new discounted price of £999 we think they could be just the ticket if you have enough space and want to make the jump from a budget standmounter to a more mature floorstander.

