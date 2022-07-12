34 of the very best Prime Day home cinema deals live right now

Tracking down the best home cinema deals during the Prime Day sales could easily save you a small fortune. But to save you from having to hunt for discounts we have gone and cherry picked the very best Prime Day bargains that are still live. So whether you are looking for a projector, surround sound speakers, a Blu-ray player, an AVR or a soundbar you will find all the best AV deals below.
Speaker package deals
KEF Q350 AV 5.1 Speaker Package
£2172 £1899 at Sevenoaks (save £273) (opens in new tab) Looking for a 5.1 system consisting of excellent KEF speakers that are a) stand mounters and b) affordable? You're in the right place. Redesigned to reduce distortion and improve performance, the updated Q350 now offer a winning combination of sleek, sophisticated looks and stunning presence. What the Q350 lack in punch, they more than makeup for in clarity, depth and composure. If they're within your budget, these are a no-brainer. Available in black or white.
Q Acoustics 3010i cinema pack
£966 £619 at Sevenoaks (save £347) (opens in new tab)
This Q Acoustics package is based on its very good standmount speakers but still with a solid centre and a banging sub. It's a solid deal with this 36 per cent discount.
Q Acoustics 3050i cinema pack
£1446 £946 at Sevenoaks (save £500) (opens in new tab)
Our top choice budget speaker package for the moment and it's available with a tempting discount. Bags of big sound fun, sacks of detail and just terrific for your music too. Great, great value.
KEF Q350 AV 5.1
£2210 £1649 at Peter Tyson (save £561) (opens in new tab)
This five-star speaker package is a bold and powerful performer. Based on the Award-winning Q350 standmount speakers, it offers excellent timing and an exciting and expressive presentation. A bargain at full price, now, unmissable.
Cambridge Minx Min 22
£129 £79 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)
Cambridge Audio's Minx surround speaker package offers a best of both worlds solution for those who crave 5.1 audio but lack the space. With wide dispersion courtesy of the company's Balanced Mode Radiator drivers, these tiny speakers produce a big sound and thanks to a variety of stands, wall mounting and monochrome colourways, can be easily blended into the most awkward of spaces. The Minx Min 22 separates, including the satellite speakers (opens in new tab), are currently on sale at Amazon so you can build your own system, from stereo to surround, for less.
AV receiver deals
Denon AVC-A110 AV Amplifier
£5500 £3699 at Sevenoaks (save £1800) (opens in new tab) This stylish silver graphite amp sits at the top of Denon's stellar AV amplifier line-up. With 13.2-channels and all the next-gen tech you'd expect with 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling, Dolby Atmos (opens in new tab), DTS:X (opens in new tab), DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced (opens in new tab) and Auro-3D. Gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (opens in new tab) (VRR) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) are on board too, and if you decide to take a peek under the hood you will find a chic all-black interior. No wonder the company has described it as "one of the most special AV amplifiers Denon has ever produced”.
Yamaha RX-A6A
£2499 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £500) (opens in new tab) Yamaha's best value AVR shares a similar high spec to the company's flagship model with HDMI 2.1 across all ports with 8K/60Hz pass-through and support for Dolby Atmos (opens in new tab), DTS:X (opens in new tab) and Auro-3D. Outputs-wise there are terminals for 11 channels, with amplifiers for nine. The A6A is very generous when it comes to its hardwired audio inputs, with three optical, two coaxial and five analogue inputs including, unusually, XLR sockets, plus another one dedicated to phono. Casting is also well catered for with AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 4.2 (SBC / AAC) on board, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. This five-star future-proofed amp has a stunning spec and sound.
Arcam AVR5
£1999 £1799 at Sevenoaks (save £200) (opens in new tab) This five-star AVR is Arcam's entry-level model but there's nothing basic about its sonic performance with sparkling clarity and agility marking it out as a particularly musical performer. Unlike Arcam's more expensive models it only sports HDMI 2.0 inputs, but that should be more than adequate unless you plan on using a next-gen gaming console as a source. There's support for a wide range of formats including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Dolby Virtual Height as well as WiFi streaming smarts including Airplay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.
Denon AVC-X6700H AV Amplifier
£2500 £2199 at Sevenoaks (save £301) (opens in new tab) This 2021 Award-winner sounds simply superb, with impressive scale, detail and expression. Alongside its class-leading sound, there's a new HDMI section which includes three HDMI 2.1 (opens in new tab)-certified outputs enabling full support for 8K at up to 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. A belter and an excellent deal also available at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab) and Peter Tyson (opens in new tab).
Denon AVC-X8500H AV receiver
£3999 £2999 at AV.com (save £1000) (opens in new tab) A vast saving is currently available on the silver colourway of this 2018 flagship home cinema amp. If you're serious about gaming, it can be upgraded to Denon's latest HDMI spec with a factory circuit board upgrade costing £649. Otherwise, save the cash and grab a solid gold ( or silver) home cinema bargain.
Soundbar deals
Denon DHT-S316 soundbar
£279 £177 at Amazon (save £102) (opens in new tab)
We haven't tested this model but it offers a good specification, including HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth, Dolby Digital and DTS decoding as well as a wireless subwoofer, for an affordable price. Not bothered about bass? The single-unit Denon DHT-S216 (opens in new tab) soundbar is also discounted by 33% at Amazon and can be yours for just £134, saving you £65.
JBL Bar 5.0
£350 £239 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)
Want big sound from a small Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar that doesn't cost the earth? The four-star JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a real bargain at less than £250 in the Prime Day sale. That's a huge 31 per cent discount on the RRP!
Sony HT-S40R - 5.1ch soundbar
£350 £280 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)
Not one we have tested, but wireless 5.1 systems at this price don't come along every day. The catch is that it isn't completely wireless: it requires an included compact wireless amplifier to power the rear speakers. But if you have the space to house it, this looks to be a decent compact system with Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, a USB port, plus optical and analogue inputs.
Sony HT-G700
£349 £249 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)
Here's a juicy £100 saving on a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with wireless subwoofer. We rated this 2020 model four stars, praising its "big, weighty sound" and "impressive Atmos effect".
Samsung Q600A
£290 £272 at Amazon (save £18) (opens in new tab)
We haven't tested this particular model, but it's an Amazon bestseller that combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with Samsung's excellent Object Tracking Sound technology. This is a record-low UK price for the Q600A, so don't miss the boat!
Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar
£799 £479 at Amazon (save £320) (opens in new tab)
Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set that includes two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC), Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.
Sonos Arc soundbar
£899 £775 at Amazon (save £124) (opens in new tab) Available only in white, this soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
£449 £409 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab) The latest offering from Sonos is fresh from winning a 2021 What Hi-Fi award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. When watching Atmos content, two of the Beams five-speaker arrays are dedicated to reproducing overhead and surround sounds and use psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function) technology to give the impression of height without needing to get vertical. Not that many soundbars (opens in new tab) at this price point come with networking capabilities, but this being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant..Five stars
Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar
£129 £69 Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)
Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm soundbar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents an awful lot to like.
Bose Smart Soundbar 900
£899 £839 at Electric Shop (save £60) (opens in new tab) Available only in black, this slick soundbar has all the spec you'd expect from Bose with wifi connectivity, Airplay, Bluetooth, Chromecast and multi-room streaming. Sonically it produces n impressively wide soundfield and an articulate and crisp Dolby Atmos performance.
Samsung HW-Q950A
£1599 £889 at Amazon (save £710) (opens in new tab)
There are big savings to be had on this on Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4 channels deliver both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound and the performance is huge and bombastic.
Projector deals
Nebula Capsule projector
£340 £230 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)
When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.
Nebula Capsule Max projector
£470 £340 at Amazon (save £130) (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)Not one we've looked at but the Max edition is the 720p, 200 lumens version of the Capsule above. It has an Android 8.1 OS, some solid app access and a 4-hour battery life.
Nebula Solar Portable projector
£600 £420 at Amazon (save £180) (opens in new tab)
This Full HD projector is the best true portable we've tested to date. With built-in speakers, an Android TV app platform and a three-hour battery life, it's an excellent way to enjoy a big screen film anywhere round the house, the garden and wherever else you want go.
Nebula Mars II Pro 720p portable
£600 £520 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)
This portable projector is fun, quick and enjoyable to use. Set-up requires minimum fuss, and thanks to its wi-fi and built-in apps, you can stream content directly through it. With this healthy discount, this lunchbox-sized projector is very tasty indeed.
XGIMI Horizon Pro Native 4K Projector
£1649 £1319 at Amazon (save £330) (opens in new tab)
Capable of producing a picture between 40-300 inches in 4K HDR quality the Horizon Pro is a smart device with Android TV 10 OS on board, Google voice control and there's even Chromecast built-in too. We haven't tested this coffee table style model but with a healthy discount and a decent spec, we think it's well worth a look
XGIMI Elfin Portable Mini Projector
£649 £447 at Amazon (save £202) (opens in new tab)
This ultra-compact 1080P projector is WiFi enabled with Android TV 10 offering access to all the streaming apps you'll ever need. It's not a model we've tested but with in-built speakers, it's suited for taking out and about and set-up should be a breeze with Intelligent Screen Alignment, Auto Keystone and Autofocus on board.
Optoma CinemaX P2 4K UST projector
£2999 £1799 at Amazon (save £1200) (opens in new tab)
The P2 is Optoma's second stab at an ultra-short throw machine and, while we've not had the pleasure of a full review, we've certainly enjoyed the demos we've seen. If you're after a 'laser TV' for your living room. This entry-level projector is a strong candidate, particularly with the hefty discount.
Samsung The Premiere LSP9T
£2999 £2699 at Amazon (save £300) (opens in new tab)
One of the very best ultra short throw projectors you can buy, the LSP9T delivers big-screen thrills aplenty, and this discount is massive.
BenQ V6050 4K UST projector
£3999 £2999 at Amazon (save £1000) (opens in new tab)
Ultra-short throw projectors are the fastest growing form factor. With sound, picture and smarts built-in, they're an obvious all-in-one projector solution. This huge discount makes the V6050 one of the most tempting around.
Blu-ray player deals
Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB
£80 £49 at Amazon (save £31) (opens in new tab)
Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic HD Blu-ray player is a bargain.
LG UBK80 4K Blu-ray player
£200 £143 at Amazon (save £57) (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)Not one we've tested but a deal hard to ignore with a 4K Blu-ray player down nearly to half-price. There's HDR10 support (no Dolby Vision), 4K upscaling, HDMIs and a USB input round the front. Sounds decent.
Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player
£249 £223 at Amazon (save £26) (opens in new tab)
This Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.
Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player
£399 £269 at Amazon (save £130) (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.