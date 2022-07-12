34 of the very best Prime Day home cinema deals live right now

Yamaha RX-A6A £2499 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £500) (opens in new tab) Yamaha's best value AVR shares a similar high spec to the company's flagship model with HDMI 2.1 across all ports with 8K/60Hz pass-through and support for Dolby Atmos (opens in new tab), DTS:X (opens in new tab) and Auro-3D. Outputs-wise there are terminals for 11 channels, with amplifiers for nine. The A6A is very generous when it comes to its hardwired audio inputs, with three optical, two coaxial and five analogue inputs including, unusually, XLR sockets, plus another one dedicated to phono. Casting is also well catered for with AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 4.2 (SBC / AAC) on board, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. This five-star future-proofed amp has a stunning spec and sound.