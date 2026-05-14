The 9 festival tech essentials our experts recommend – whether you're watching at home or camping in a field

It's official: we're entering summer festival season – even if the UK weather hasn't quite realised it yet.

And while there's no Glastonbury this year, there are still plenty of options to enjoy, whether you're heading to the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, Reading and Leeds or one of the other many music celebrations across the country.

Or maybe you're looking to enjoy the festival vibes from the comfort of your own home? We've got some outdoor projectors perfect for creating your own mini festival in your garden, as well as some of our favourite sound systems and Bluetooth speakers to enjoy the tunes in the best quality possible.

Either way, these are all products that we've tried and tested ourselves, and all come with the seal of approval from our expert reviews team. If you're not lucky enough to go to a festival this year, these What Hi-Fi? favourites will at least make it feel like you're actually there.

If you're looking for an outdoor projector, the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is our top overall pick. Its built-in battery, speakers and wi-fi mean you just fire up the Google TV operating system and start watching – no other equipment needed. The picture is a step above most other projectors at that size, too.

If you are heading to a festival, then the JBL Go 4 may well be the speaker of choice. It's small, waterproof and can be bought for only £30, making it ideal festival fodder that can be easily carried around and has a good chance of surviving UK weather. But most importantly, it sounds very impressive for its price, and can also work as an inexpensive upgrade to outdoor projector speakers.

If you're looking for a budget soundbar to hear the festival performances in all their glory, may we present the Creative Stage Pro. The soundbar and subwoofer combo delivers a surprisingly cinematic audio and shines when it comes to music as well, and is compact enough to take outside if you're able to plug it in.

If you want an outdoor projector on a budget, then the Xgimi Vibe One is the, well, one we recommend. You'll have to account for the battery only lasting a maximum of 1.2 hours, but this is a great value portable projector with a detailed, punchy image for the money.

If you want a step up in sound from the Go 4 but still want portability, then the JBL Flip 7 is admirably up to the task. Its IP68-rated build should fend off almost anything a festival throws at it, and it's still nicely portable thanks to its burrito-like shape and carabiner clip. The Flip 7 also offers superb clarity and sonic precision, and punchy bass for its size.

If you're after a soundbar system on a budget, the Hisense AX5125H knocked our socks off during testing. Despite its low price, the Dolby Atmos system is a cohesive and impressive performer, with a dedicated Music preset also.

To truly feel like you're at a festival, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than the Sony Bravia 8 II. Our current TV Product of the Year, the QD-OLED is stunning right out of the box and one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy.

If you're serious about sound, then the Bose SoundLink Max offers a lively, punchy delivery with an expressive midrange. Its IP67 rating and 20 hours of battery life mean it should survive a festival weekend, too.

The best soundbar for most people, if your budget can stretch, is the Sonos Arc Ultra for its clean, precise and three-dimensional sound. It's almost as well-suited to music as it is to movies, too, making it a terrific all-rounder.

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