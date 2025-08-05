It's not often we find a hi-fi deal that hits quite as hard as this one. The JBL SA550 Classic stereo amplifier has crashed from its original £1749 price to an unbelievably low £749 at Peter Tyson

And, you don't need to be a maths genius to work out that's a frankly ridiculous £1000 saving which you'd be crazy to ignore. We've seen the JBL hit £999 before and didn't think it could get any lower. How wrong we were!

Best JBL SA550 Classic stereo amplifier deal

The JBL SA550 Classic integrated amplifier blends stylish retro appeal with great build quality. The amp feels solid to the touch, while the front panel's brushed fascia contrasts neatly with its exterior wooden panels to add an air of desirability.

Its power output is rated at 90W into 8 ohms, with the amp favouring Class G amplification and twin internal power supplies for greater efficiency.

In terms of connectivity, the JBL amp offers aux and headphone inputs at the front, while the back panel houses a set of speaker terminals, four analogue inputs (including a moving magnet phono stage for a turntable), and three digital inputs, which feed the amp’s ESS ES9038K2M DAC chip.

There's also Bluetooth connectivity with support for aptX Adaptive if you have a compatible source.

As we said in our JBL SA550 Classic review, "Mirroring the illuminated exclamation point of the JBL logo on the amp’s fascia, the amp gives off a warm, rich sonic glow."

The amp is easy to live with and delivers a smooth, cohesive and weighty sound which brings a lot of fun to your listening sessions and, "thanks to the amp’s smooth nature, high frequencies never come close to sounding uncomfortable, even with particularly poor recordings."

We thought the JBL was a good shout at its full asking price, but now it's crashed down to £749 at Peter Tyson, we think it demands an even closer look.

MORE:

Our pick of the best stereo amplifiers for all budgets

We've built an affordable, all-purpose hi-fi system for vinyl, streaming and even headphone fans

We asked hi-fi engineers what makes a music streamer sound great – and it's about much more than just chipsets