Crazy hi-fi deal sees "smooth-sounding" JBL stereo amplifier with a remarkable £1000 off
An outrageous saving on the SA550 Classic
It's not often we find a hi-fi deal that hits quite as hard as this one. The JBL SA550 Classic stereo amplifier has crashed from its original £1749 price to an unbelievably low £749 at Peter Tyson
And, you don't need to be a maths genius to work out that's a frankly ridiculous £1000 saving which you'd be crazy to ignore. We've seen the JBL hit £999 before and didn't think it could get any lower. How wrong we were!
Best JBL SA550 Classic stereo amplifier deal
JBL SA550 Classic was £1749 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £1000)
Now that's what we call a saving. The JBL SA550 Classic is a solid four-star amp at full price, so this monster saving takes its appeal to another level. Expect stylish retro-inspired looks, solid build, decent features, and a rich, likeable sound.
The JBL SA550 Classic integrated amplifier blends stylish retro appeal with great build quality. The amp feels solid to the touch, while the front panel's brushed fascia contrasts neatly with its exterior wooden panels to add an air of desirability.
Its power output is rated at 90W into 8 ohms, with the amp favouring Class G amplification and twin internal power supplies for greater efficiency.
In terms of connectivity, the JBL amp offers aux and headphone inputs at the front, while the back panel houses a set of speaker terminals, four analogue inputs (including a moving magnet phono stage for a turntable), and three digital inputs, which feed the amp’s ESS ES9038K2M DAC chip.
There's also Bluetooth connectivity with support for aptX Adaptive if you have a compatible source.
As we said in our JBL SA550 Classic review, "Mirroring the illuminated exclamation point of the JBL logo on the amp’s fascia, the amp gives off a warm, rich sonic glow."
The amp is easy to live with and delivers a smooth, cohesive and weighty sound which brings a lot of fun to your listening sessions and, "thanks to the amp’s smooth nature, high frequencies never come close to sounding uncomfortable, even with particularly poor recordings."
We thought the JBL was a good shout at its full asking price, but now it's crashed down to £749 at Peter Tyson, we think it demands an even closer look.
Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.
