Snag the five-star Cyrus CD transport with an unbelievable discount right now

Who said CDs were dead and buried? Not us. If you still have a good CD collection but no way to play them, then you need a CD transport. There's no better time to be looking thanks to a Peter Tyson sale, which means you can get the five-star, Award-winning Cyrus CD t for just £799.

This price discount sees this superb device drop back to its lowest ever price. The deal is only for Peter Tyson VIP members, but that's free to sign up for, which means anyone can take advantage of the offer. The only thing to keep in mind is that you'll need a DAC or amplifier to be able to hear those golden tunes.

Five stars Cyrus CD t: was £1,295 now £799 at Peter Tyson Bring your CDs back to life with this high-performing CD transport that delivers incredibly insightful, precise and engaging sound quality. A massive near-£500 saving off its current (high) asking price is very welcome. If your hi-fi system already has a decent DAC in the chain or you're happy buying one, this superb transport will be easy to accommodate. Five star. What Hi-Fi? Award winner Price check: £1195 @ ElectricShop

We wrote our Cyrus CD t review nearly five years ago but it still contains everything you need to know to help you decide whether this is the CD transport for you. And don't be fooled by this being a relatively 'old' product. It has a "near-faultless performance" and build quality that will last you a lifetime.

This model is a transport, i.e., there's no DAC inside as you would find in a standard CD player, which means you'll have to connect it to an external DAC of a decent calibre to make it work. This allows the Cyrus CD t to focus solely on reading the information stored on a CD disc, and this it does with astonishing accuracy and precision.

The slot-loading mechanism makes a lot of noise when you enter a disc, but it's silent during playback. It uses the same high-quality Servo Evolution disc-reading software as the higher-end CD Xt Signature transport and one that's used in the Cyrus CDi CD player (a current Award-winner for over a decade and a firm fixture in our reference system).

Play any CD and it sounds crystal clear, astonishingly nimble and with a staggering amount of detail. The CD t is a remarkably precise performer, combining clarity and authoritative control – but it never sounds clinical; it's wonderfully fluid and endlessly enjoyable. Dynamic nuance and an ability to reveal varied, subtle textures across the frequency range is another strong point, and we said in our original review: "Its level of transparency, clarity and insight is unrivalled at this price, and is an effortless and musical listen."

With this massive saving that brings the CD t back to its original price, this "exceptionally talented transport" is worth considering if you're planning to get serious about CDs. And why wouldn't you? Head over to Peter Tyson before this deal runs out.

