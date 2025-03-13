Samsung to launch its first bone conduction headphones this summer, report says

With an open design to take on Sony

Samsung's headphones have failed to set the world alight, but now the brand could be taking a different tack. According to one leak, the firm will release its first pair of bone conduction headphones this summer.

A tipster (via Android Authority) posted on Weibo that Samsung's MX division is working on its first pair of bone conduction headphones. They said they will launch alongside the Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 in July.

They're said to have an open-ear design, much like similarly non-invasive models from Sony, Bose and Shokz.

By sitting outside the ear rather than inside it, the headphones allow the wearer to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music, instead of being completely cut off.

This should also make them more comfortable for longer listening sessions.

Samsung's headphones are reportedly codenamed 'Able'. That could be a working title, or a new range to sit alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds family.

Bone conduction headphones are a growing market favoured by runners, cyclists and others who like to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music.

In recent years, Sony and Bose have entered the non-invasive headphone market, though the Sony LinkBuds and Bose Ultra Open Earbuds use air conduction, rather than bone conduction, to transmit sound.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

