Our wallets are all feeling a little tighter after the holidays, but if you've been holding out to secure some of the best headphones for 2026, then the January sales is a great time to pick up a bargain.

And while I search the internet fervently for deals on a regular basis, I was incredibly surprised to see that the five-star Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have held their Black Friday pricing all the way into the new year.

Right now, you can pick them up for just £299 at Amazon, which is a crazy good deal considering we think the QC Ultras are the complete package for anyone looking for premium, great-sounding noise-cancelling headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling cans money can buy – and fortunately, you save a little over £150 right now on their original launch price.

A step-up in sound and performance, the new-era Ultra not only sport next-level noise-cancelling that rivals the Sony WH-1000XM6's abilities but also deliver highly competitive sound that is as informative as it is entertaining.

And there's a headline feature that's worth talking about straight off the bat and that's Bose's Immersive Audio technology. This is basically the brand's own take on spatial audio (a 3D audio effect Apple debuted in its AirPods Max).

Our expert testers said in their full review: "Whether you take spatial audio or leave it, you’ll be wanting to know how the Bose stack up against the very best sonically, and we have to say, we’re impressed."

Like a lot of modern designs, the Bose QC Ultra headphones fold flat, but they're still hinged which means they (and the supplied carry case) take up less space, making them easy to toss into your bag and head out. That's something you can't say about the XM5 or AirPods Max.

It's worth noting though that, unlike the XM5's 30 hours of battery life, the QC Ultra only have up to 24 hours with Immersive Audio on, or 18 with it off, which isn't quite as impressive as some rivals, but still a solid offering.

What's incredibly important is how they sound, and when it comes to the QC Ultra they're hugely entertaining, enthusiastic and refined. When we got our hands on them for testing, we found that sonically they can offer both richly textured detail and full-bodied presentation.

In fact, we said: "Bose’s noise-cancelling has gone to a new level and sonically, they have you coming back for more. We haven’t heard a pair of Bose over-ears sound as entertaining or refined for quite some time."

It's a hugely competitive market with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e both available for a lower price, but Bose's five-star offering at this knockdown price means you can take advantage of a more affordable price without sacrificing quality – just £299 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review

Check out the best headphones: tested by our experts

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones vs Sony WH-1000XM5: which are better?