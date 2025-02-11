Hurry! Sony's five-star XM4 headphones drop to just £189

We gave these Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones five-stars when we first reviewed them at their original price of £350. And right now you can pick up these excellent ANC over-ears for just £189 at Amazon, only in Silver.

Sure, it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones, but it's not far off. And it's also not the only thing you'll get for the price. Alongside the discount, new subscribers also get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited and a 60-day Audible free trial.

It makes sense that we're seeing discounts on this pair given they're now considered Sony's older premium wireless headphones, thanks to their successor the Sony XM5. Comparatively though, the newer pair are £269 at Amazon, or £285 in Silver. The choice is yours, but for some of the finest noise-cancelling headphones on the market, the Sony XM4s are a great purchase with a solid discount.

The five-star WH-1000XM4 are an excellent successor to the XM3, and predecessor to the XM5. Sitting proudly Sony's range of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, they're still impressing even years after launch. But what's really impressive about them right now is that you can save a cool £161 while gaining a set of premium headphones. They've got dynamic and detail-rich sound, a lightweight and comfy fit, and now an even more affordable price.

While Sony delivered more comfort, better noise-cancelling, audio, call quality, and more features following the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning XM3 set, we know you might now be considering the Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4. But despite the arrival of their successors, in our full review, we called the XM4 "some of the finest noise-cancelling headphones on the market". A jump in sound quality also means a jump in price for the XM5, and even more so now that there's this deal.

It's not just a discount you'll receive when purchasing the Sony XM4 headphones for £189 at Amazon right now, as they're throwing in four months of Amazon Music Unlimited and a 60-day free trial of Audible for new subscribers. We're sure you didn't need anymore incentive, but it's always nice to get more.

MORE:

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

See how they compare: Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4

Here's what we can expect from the next Sony WH-1000XM6