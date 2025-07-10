Sales events like Prime Day are full of temptation. Some deals might good enough to finally tempt you to buy that piece of AV kit you’ve always been dreaming about.

Others might tempt you to blow your budget and then some on a product that’s always been out of reach, but you’ve convinced yourself is worth pushing the boat out for.

But there’s a third category of deal, one that’s so cheap you think it would be rude not to. And there are plenty of these deals if you’re scouring all the various wireless headphones that are included this Prime Day. I see them all the time.

You see, I’m always on the hunt for savings on wireless headphones that I know are the best you can buy at their price.

This involves regular checks across all the five-star pairs our review team has tested, but on my travels, I do bump into numerous models that we haven’t tested, from brands I haven’t heard of and at prices that seem just too cheap to be true.

Which is why, unless I’ve tested a pair myself, or know that one of my colleagues has and I can reach out to them for feedback, then I won’t be recommending them.

Save £16 Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £39 at Amazon Sony's successors to the C500 are not only virtually the same price but, the WF-C510 are also better in every practical way. They're comfortable to wear, the sound is musical and entertaining, and battery life is an impressive 11 hours per charge. There's no real reason to buy the originals over these. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

And when you see how many pairs there are under £30 and some as low as £14, I can’t help but feel a little nervous.

Which is why, if you want a budget pair of wireless headphones this Prime Day then I’d urge you to start with the WF-C510 and WH-CH520 from Sony.

Obviously Sony is one of, if not the biggest AV brand in the world and I know from recent testing just how good their current range of wireless headphones is.

Sure, it makes premium headphones like the WH-1000X6 over-ears and WF-1000XM5 wireless earbud,s but it still offers fantastic bang for your buck with its budget, entry-level products too.

This is why I have no problem recommending the WH-CH520 and WF-C510 straight from the off.

If you want no-frills but plenty of sonic thrills for not a lot of cash, then both of these pairs deliver it in spades.

BEST CHEAP OVER-EARS Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £34 at Amazon (save £26)

One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, the Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily above their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. It applies to the white pair, but the others are only a few pennies more. If you want noise cancellation, Sony's step-up WH-CH720N are your best bet.

Five stars

First up, you’ve got the WF-C510, a relatively recent addition to Sony’s line-up of wireless earbuds. Currently available for just £39 at Amazon (in black, blue, white and yellow finishes), these really are an absolute no-brainer for most people.

They’re comfortable to wear, easy to use, battery life is impressive at 11 hours per charge, and they deliver a solid, musical sound. Bluetooth Multipoint is on the menu, as is Bluetooth 5.3 (with AAC and SBC codec support), and they come with an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

In our Sony WF-C510 review, we said, “The key at this price point is to be fun, engaging and musical, and the Sony WF-C510 deliver all of this and more.” You can’t really get a better all-in-one recommendation than that, can you?

If it’s comfortable on-ear headphones you’re after, then I think the WH-CH520 fit the bill perfectly. Again, you’re getting a comfortable pair of headphones that feels built to last.

Bluetooth 5.2 is supported here as is Bluetooth Multipoint, while battery life is a whopping 50 hours per charge – there’s no active noise cancelling here but at this entry-level price point, I wouldn’t expect it.

In our Sony WH-CH520 review, we said, “the low end they generate is solid, deep and properly controlled at the leading edges” and “the top of the frequency range balances brightness with substance well, so treble sounds have a little body to go along with their shine.”

They might not be the last word in detail retrieval, but at this level and compared to rivals around them, the Sonys are head and shoulders above the competition.

While it might be tempting to go super cheap on Prime Day, I’d suggest sticking to headphones tried and trusted by our review team, and budget wireless headphones don’t really get better than these two five-star pairs.

