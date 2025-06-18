We might have only awarded the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 earbuds four stars, but there's still plenty that we love about them. With active noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life, and Class A/B amplification, these spacious-sounding earbuds are better than many of their rivals.

It was a month ago that the Melomania M100 earbuds dropped to their lowest price, and we're pleased to report that they've not budged in price since. That means you can still get them for only £99 at Amazon.

They're not perfect, though. When we tested them, we were disappointed by the lack of energy, drive, and dynamic contrast. The transparency mode was also poor.

But, if you're not too concerned about these things and are just looking for a reasonable set of earbuds, then this could be the deal for you.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 are the brand's first foray into active noise-cancelling earbuds, and they're quite the coup. Not only do they tackle ANC well, but they boast good audio quality too, all for a great price.

As part of the package, you get Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, basic AAC and SBC codec support and compatibility with aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, next-gen Auracast and the more efficient LC3 codec.

And we have to talk about the astonishing battery life that lasts 10 hours on a single charge with ANC on, 16 hours with ANC off, and 52 hours with the charging case combined. Flagship rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 have eight hours, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 have 7.5 hours, and AirPods Pro 2 have just six hours of battery life.

In our full review, we said, "The Melomania M100 are well-designed wireless earbuds with fun and flagship-bothering features that are worth considering at this price. They aren’t without their faults, but their clear, detailed, balanced sound and effective ANC make them an easy-going pair that’s recommendable if you don’t want to pay premium prices."

And you really don't have to pay a premium price when you can grab these talented buds for just £99 at Amazon.

