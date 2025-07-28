While we anticipated our top pick of the best budget wireless earbuds dropping further in price during Prime Day, they didn't. But, they have dropped a couple of quid in price since then – and that's certainly something worth raving about.

For just £37 at Amazon, the Sony WF-C510 buds can be yours – if you like yellow. If you don't, though, it's no great problem: for just a pound more, you can grab a pair in black, white or blue.

These handy discounts make recommending these outstanding earbuds with superb sound even easier.

Save £18 Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £37 at Amazon The five-star Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds are What Hi-Fi? Award winners, thanks to their solid, musical sound, strong feature set and wonderfully lightweight design. If you're in the market for budget buds, you don't have to pay a premium price to enjoy Multipoint Bluetooth, 22 hours of battery life (with charging case) and on-bud touch controls. Right now, it's £37 for the Yellow and £38 for Black, Blue or White.

The Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds are some of our favourite budget buds on the market right now.

When we first got our hands on them for a review, we said: “Sony’s cheap ’n’ cheerful wireless earbuds are a brilliant bargain.” And that was when they cost £55.

The pill-shaped charging case might not be a whole lot to look at, but it can double the battery life of the WF-C510s from 11 hours to 22. The earbuds themselves are small and streamlined and come in four different colours.

And this is a strong offering: Multipoint Bluetooth allows you to have two sources connected at once; and an IPX4 water resistance rating means your in-ears are protected from splashing water.

There's Ambient Sound Control, letting in some external noise, which can be tweaked on a scale of 0-20 in the Sony Headphones app. And it's in this app that you can also tweak the sound and set it as a custom preset, aided by a five-band equaliser.

"The key at this price point,” we say in our review, “is to be fun, engaging and musical, and the Sony WF-C510 deliver all of this and more.” For these buds, we found they delivered solid, musical sound that we felt was “richer and more full-bodied than the WF-C500”, the C510s predecessor.

Overall, we say: “At this level, it’s hard to pile on too much expectation, but Sony's previous track record has us doing just that. And the WF-C510 don't disappoint.”

And we are certainly not disappointed by the discount available right now, so hurry and pick them up for £37 at Amazon, while stocks last.

MORE:

Read our full Sony WF-C510 earbuds review

Best wireless earbuds 2025: top pairs tested by our reviewers

Best budget wireless earbuds 2025: top affordable pairs tested by our experts