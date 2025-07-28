Hurry! Our favourite budget wireless earbuds can be yours for a seriously low price
An excellent price for some excellent buds
While we anticipated our top pick of the best budget wireless earbuds dropping further in price during Prime Day, they didn't. But, they have dropped a couple of quid in price since then – and that's certainly something worth raving about.
For just £37 at Amazon, the Sony WF-C510 buds can be yours – if you like yellow. If you don't, though, it's no great problem: for just a pound more, you can grab a pair in black, white or blue.
These handy discounts make recommending these outstanding earbuds with superb sound even easier.
The five-star Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds are What Hi-Fi? Award winners, thanks to their solid, musical sound, strong feature set and wonderfully lightweight design. If you're in the market for budget buds, you don't have to pay a premium price to enjoy Multipoint Bluetooth, 22 hours of battery life (with charging case) and on-bud touch controls. Right now, it's £37 for the Yellow and £38 for Black, Blue or White.
The Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds are some of our favourite budget buds on the market right now.
When we first got our hands on them for a review, we said: “Sony’s cheap ’n’ cheerful wireless earbuds are a brilliant bargain.” And that was when they cost £55.
The pill-shaped charging case might not be a whole lot to look at, but it can double the battery life of the WF-C510s from 11 hours to 22. The earbuds themselves are small and streamlined and come in four different colours.
And this is a strong offering: Multipoint Bluetooth allows you to have two sources connected at once; and an IPX4 water resistance rating means your in-ears are protected from splashing water.
There's Ambient Sound Control, letting in some external noise, which can be tweaked on a scale of 0-20 in the Sony Headphones app. And it's in this app that you can also tweak the sound and set it as a custom preset, aided by a five-band equaliser.
"The key at this price point,” we say in our review, “is to be fun, engaging and musical, and the Sony WF-C510 deliver all of this and more.” For these buds, we found they delivered solid, musical sound that we felt was “richer and more full-bodied than the WF-C500”, the C510s predecessor.
Overall, we say: “At this level, it’s hard to pile on too much expectation, but Sony's previous track record has us doing just that. And the WF-C510 don't disappoint.”
And we are certainly not disappointed by the discount available right now, so hurry and pick them up for £37 at Amazon, while stocks last.
