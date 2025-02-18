Huawei's surprisingly affordable FreeArc open earbuds are made for fitness-focused lifestyles

Open earbuds are gaining in popularity, so expect to see a lot more of these wireless earbuds coming your way this year. Huawei's FreeClip were one of the first and most unique-looking open-fit earbuds we tested last year, and the brand is back with a more fitness-focused version.

The Huawei FreeArc open earbuds have been made specifically for users who lead active lifestyles and want to be aware of their surroundings while still enjoying music and a secure, comfortable fit. Instead of the clip-on style of the FreeClip, the FreeArc loop around your ears and are designed to fit snugly so you don't need to re-adjust them even when you're in the middle of a marathon, an HIIT workout or a yoga session.

Huawei's engineers designed the FreeArc so that the buds rest around your ear, in a 140-degree optimal triangle design, where the three points of contact on your ear are in perfect balance. The weight distribution is such that the centre of gravity is in the middle (right behind the speaker), so the buds don't dislodge even when moving your head.

This "droplet-shaped" design also features the C-bridge connector seen in the FreeClip, which incorporates a metal alloy memory wire that offers a flexible but strong connection between the battery and speaker elements of the FreeArc. The shape of the buds also isn't flat; it's contoured to follow the natural curves of your head.

Another nod to its fitness credentials is the earbuds' IP57 rating for water resistance and dust ingress, so it will survive sweaty and dusty conditions. Recognising that many users might be wearing these earbuds while running on a track or when exercising in a space where their smartphone is far from reach, Huawei has included dual antennae to ensure that the connection between buds and phone has stable signals and a very long range of 400m outdoors and 100m² indoor space – which is by far longer than the usual 30m range we see in most Bluetooth earbuds.

Inside each bud is a rather large 17x12mm driver unit along with a 'dynamic bass' algorithm for delivering punchy low frequencies, which is always tricky to achieve in an open design. There's also an 'adaptive equal loudness' algorithm, while 'reverse elimination sound waves' technology is used to reduce sound leakage so the whole world can't listen in on your private calls.

The whole point of these open-fit earbuds is that you are constantly aware of your surroundings and never blocked from external noise, which means there's no noise-cancelling here. But Huawei has tried to ensure that call quality is clear thanks to dual mics, wind noise reduction and 'AI crystal clear call' technologies.

The FreeArc buds have decent battery life, with seven hours from the buds and 28 hours in total with the USB-C charging case. It features dual device connection, sliding touch controls (including for volume), and Bluetooth 5.2 with only the standard SBC/AAC codecs supported.

The Huawei FreeArc are coated in a soft liquid silicone rubber coating with metallic touches that look rather sleek and are available in green, black and grey finishes. We weren't keen on the FreeClip's rather poor sound quality, so we hope that Huawei has paid just as much attention to the musical experience as it has done to the design, comfort and fit of these buds.

Their price is a surprise: the Huawei FreeArc will cost you just £99 / €199 when they go on sale today. That's an aggressively competitive price that will likely tempt many who want the open-style earbuds' blend of comfort and awareness. Let's hope they sound good, too.

