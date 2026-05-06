Got a flight coming up? These noise-cancelling Bose Earbuds are a total game-changer – it’s like having your own private cabin

We’re now entering the summer holiday season, and those lucky enough to go abroad will soon be taking to the skies.

That does mean, however, having to endure several hours of engine noise, background chatter and maybe even a crying child or two, potentially at a silly time in the morning.

So if you want some earbuds to fully block out the outside world, we have just the recommendation for you: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), now at a new lowest price of £230 at Amazon.

Bose headphones are renowned for their noise-cancelling abilities, the company having initially developed the technology for pilots before bringing it to the consumer market.

It’s no surprise, then, that they are adept at muffling rumbling sounds, such as a plane engine, or indeed any other sound we throw at them during our testing period.

“Noises across the sonic spectrum, be they clacking keyboards, chattering colleagues or cars beeping their horns on the street, simply dissolve into near-insignificance, with harsher and more intrusive sounds shut out even more effectively than before,” our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review reads.

If anything, the Bose earbuds are too good at this, with the complete and utter silence a bit much for some of our review team. The Sony WF-1000XM6 might offer a more natural effect, but the Bose certainly blocks out the most noise.

It’s not all about the noise-cancelling, however – the QC Ultra Earbuds are solid all-rounders. We found an improvement in clarity and detail over the first generation, plus a greater sense of bass depth while they remain composed and controlled at all times.

There’s also wireless charging, six hours of battery life (with another 18 available from the case) and comfort levels that are above most rivals.

For the best noise-cancelling earbuds, there really is none better than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd gen). They would be my first port of call for a long-haul flight – especially for £69 off at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (1st Gen): which noise-cancelling buds are better?

And the best wireless earbuds on the market right now