In case you haven't been keeping up with the very latest trends, it would appear that wired headphones are very much back in fashion.

That's right, it appears (some) people are ditching the freedom of wireless in favour of a physical tether.

So we've taken a look at the wired options out there as part of the Black Friday sales so you don't have to.

Here are nine top picks which offer something for everyone, whether you want a pair of awesome over-ears for home listening or a pair of USB-C or 3.5mm in-ears for your smartphone or tablet. Enjoy!

(N.B. the premium pairs on this list will benefit from being used with a dedicated headphone amplifier or DAC/headphone amp combo)

We kick things off with two quality pairs of wired headphones from Austrian Audio, a company founded by former employees of AKG.

Their wired headphones have made quite the impact, and they offer a range of quality models including the Hi-X15 and Hi-X20 mentioned here. Both pairs offer studio sound on a budget and share a lightweight, good-looking design and a lively, transparent and insightful sound.

The Beyerdynamic T1 (3rd Generation) have been around a few years now, but they're still quality performers with awesome comfort levels and capable of a clean, balanced and extremely dynamic sound.

At the top of our selection sit the fantastic Focal Clear Mg. They look the part and sound the part too, combining terrific build and finish with an outrageously expressive and entertaining sonic delivery. A seriously good pair of wired headphones for the money.

Next up we have two affordable pairs from Røde, including the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning NTH-100 and their cheaper siblings, the NTH-50. The latter are more of an on-ear pair, aren't quite as comfortable to wear and don't offer quite as good sound quality, but are still a capable option for the money.

The Sennheiser HD 505 are an open-back design and more suited to home listening, but in this environment and at this price they excel. They serve up a smooth, refined, spacious sound and are unfussy with partnering equipment.

Last but by no means least, we have a couple of wired in-ear pairs for portable use. Both are What Hi-Fi? Award winners, with the Sennheiser CX 80 U being the pair which knocked the Soundmagic E11C off top spot.

Both are a fun and engaging listen – the Sennheisers have a USB-C connection which makes them a great option for most modern smartphone users, while the SoundMagics still rock a 3.5mm jack which gives them unique appeal should your source have the relevant socket.

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