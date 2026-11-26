Whether you're looking to get into physical media and find CDs rightly cheaper and less burdensome than vinyl records, or simply want to breathe fresh life into your existing disc collection, you might be looking to buy a new CD player.

We're here to help: I've chosen six CD players that deliver great performance-per-pound no matter your budget, and what's more, all options below are even enjoying some Black Friday discounts – which makes it all the more appealing.

I've been testing hi-fi for nearly 15 years, and I've heard and reviewed some fantastic (and not-so-fantastic) CD players. The six disc spinners I've picked out below are a mix of long-running favourites, five-star performers and Award-winning models that have impressed us at their respective price points.

So if your budget is small and you are looking for a nice entry-level model, or if you're after a proper premium upgrade and want fabulous sound quality, I've got a recommendation for every step of the way – along with two wild cards.

If you're on a strict budget, the entry-level Cambridge Audio ACX35 CD player is a strong option. The slender profile looks elegant, it's easy to use, and it delivers a detailed, organised, fluid sound that's particularly expressive with voices. At this deal price of £299 (down from its usual £349), it's the best, cheapest CD player we recommend.

Move up a notch, and you've got the multiple Award-winning Marantz CD6007 at £349. Not only can you nab a £50 saving, but this model is being discontinued – replaced by the newly crowned Marantz CD 70 – so stocks of this old favourite are starting to dwindle. But it's worth snapping up before it's gone: the vivid dynamism, openness and detail levels are unmatched at this level. It's a sturdily built unit too, with ample connectivity that far belies its budget cost.

Our next CD player recommendation is the excellent Arcam CD5 at £699. If you're after a box-fresh, brand-new version, I'm afraid there's no deal to be had, but it is worth the full price for its wonderfully punchy, muscular and subtle sound with fantastic timing. But I've spotted you can get £170 off the full price if you go for a "nearly new" model at Peter Tyson. This could be an ex-display or returned item that's been fully checked by the internal service department and is in good condition, with original packaging and accessories – if you're happy with those caveats, it could be yours for a brilliant £529 deal price.

We're crossing into premium territory now, so if you have the funds and an appropriate partnering system around it, the Award-winning Cyrus 40 CD is a fantastic player. Its half-width design has a high-quality build of anodised aluminium, and as we said our five-star review: "The level of detail, clarity, stability and rhythmic precision here is fantastic, but Cyrus delivers it all with such ease that it’s at first hard to pinpoint exactly just how tremendously talented this CD player is." We tested it at £2995, but it's been discounted down to £2549 now. What's more, if you have an older Cyrus player and want to upgrade, you can take advantage of Cyrus's trade-in programme and get 20% off the 40 CD.

We've got two slightly different recommendations for our last two CD spinners. The first one is a transport-only version of the excellent TEAC VRDS-701 CD player we tested at £2499. TEAC's proprietary VRDS transport mechanism is famed for its vibration-minimising qualities, and it results in a brilliantly analytical, composed sound that has excellent detail resolution, particularly in the bass. You can buy the VRDS-701T CD transport (which means it doesn't have a DAC built in, you'll have to use our own) for £1999, which is a huge £400 saving from its usual £2399 price.

And last but not least, the Technics SA-C600 has been a long-running favourite for combining streaming, amplification and a CD player into a beautifully made, stylish-looking design. This just-add-speakers system has ample features and connectivity and rewards you with a smooth, refined listen. If your setup can't extend to separates, then this is a fine alternative system. It's available at many retailers for £719 (down from its original £899 price), but we've spotted it at its lowest-ever price of £649 – simply add some lovely speakers (such as the Dali Sonik 1) and you've got a fantastic CD-and-streaming system.

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