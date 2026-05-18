Forget the AirPods, our recommended cheap wired earphones are 30% off

The SoundMagic E11C wired earphones are proof that quality buds don't have to break the bank. At the full price of £50, you really will struggle to find anything better.

But you won't have to pay anything like this to own the five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award winners. That's because they're currently on sale for just £35 at Richer Sounds.

It really is hard to believe SoundMagic has produced something so good for such a low price. And if that sounds good to you, what are you waiting for?

Latest Videos From

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £15 SoundMagic E11C: was £50 now £35 at Richer Sounds The E11C may have been released eight years ago, but the fact that it's won a What Hi-Fi? Award every year since is a testament to its outstanding quality. Despite costing just £35, these buds punch well above their weight, delivering entertaining sound and a durable build. Yours now with 30% off.

Don't let the budget price fool you – these earbuds deliver solid sound quality.

As our SoundMagic E11C review reads: "Simply, the E11C sound really good. Make sure you choose the right tips for your ears – you should get a snug fit that not only isolates outside noise really well but ensures you hear their full sonic spectrum – and then you’re treated to a well-balanced, entertaining, energetic sound."

A listen to Drake’s God’s Plan highlights that clarity is a strength of these in-ears, while bass notes are delivered with depth and warmth. Whatever track we listen to, though, the E11C deliver life and control.

Build quality is solid, with an updated driver from the previous E10 model as well as a new, silver-plated copper cable. Small, medium and large silicone tips are provided for a snug fit.

As you'd often see on wired headphones from that era, a remote and mic are included on the left cable, which is useful, whether you're listening on a smartphone or a budget portable music player.

The sensitivity rating of 112dB is quite high, so the E11C earbuds can deliver plenty of volume while using less of your device’s power.

If you've long left 3.5mm behind but still want a wired connection, then we have no qualms in recommending the SoundMagic E80D. This newer release is at a similar price and still has the sonic signature of SoundMagic headphones, only with a USB-C termination.

But if you don't mind a 3.5mm connection and are after a pair of budget wired headphones, the SoundMagic E11C are our top recommendation. They have an entertaining, upfront sound, a solid build, and are now only £35 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Here are the best earbuds money can buy

Check out our picks for the best wired headphones

Check out the best DACs we've tested