Lowest price this year: the outstanding Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds drop to £68

Five star Award-winners at a very tempting price

Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Looking for the best sound-per-pound wireless earbuds? Look no further than the 2024 Product of the Year-winning Sony WF-C700N. You could go for the more impressive Sony WF-1000XM5 but you'll pay a premium for the privilege.

The C700N dropped to £62 last Black Friday but you can still pick them up for a low price of £68 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seem them this year. In our Sony WF-C700N review we gave them an impressive five stars mainly due to the excellent sound performance and build quality. Get them while they're still reduced, because at full price there are better alternatives.

Best Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C700N
What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2024
Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £68 at Amazon

We have seen them cheaper, but at just under £70 you'll be hard pressed to get a better set of wireless earbuds for the money. The five-star Sony WF-C700N deliver outstanding sound quality and performance for a super affordable price.

View Deal

When we tested the WF-C700N, we were blown away by just how much value they offered (and that was before they went on sale). We could have given the flagship WF-1000XM5 the crown, but we liked the C700N so much that they were the buds we decided should be our Product of the Year in the wireless earbuds category. It's a trick they repeated the following year, nabbing a 2024 Award to make it back-to-back wins for a pair of earbuds that are unsurpassed when it comes to delivering outstanding sound-per-pound performance.

In all our years of testing, we’re yet to find a pair of wireless earbuds with quite so complete a feature set at this level. This is the best price at which you're going to get active noise cancellation, not to mention a wealth of tip options that make it quick and easy to get a comfortable, secure fit that we prefer to that of the XM5. You get reliable app support, Bluetooth Multipoint and 15 hours of battery life as well, just to round out that feature set further.

Most importantly, the C700N sound superb for the price, offering far better audio than any other set we’ve tested them against. Whether it's complex classical arrangements, booming pop or epic power ballads, the Sony WF-C700N deliver detailed, dynamic audio that the competition can't match. As we concluded in our review, the WF-C700N "offer a jump in quality compared to the WF-C500 and a taste of the performance of the WF-1000XM4 in a cheaper package".

If you want a stellar pair of ANC wireless earbuds but your budget won’t stretch to more premium options, this WF-C700N deal at Amazon is the one to go for.

Read our Sony WF-C700N review

Discover more of the best wireless earbuds you can buy

Top-notch audio: best wireless headphones

Paul Hatton
